Verde Bioresins, Inc.: Verde's PolyEarthylene Helps the Philadelphia Eagles Go Greener

FULLERTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Verde Bioresins, Inc. ("Verde" or the "Company"), a visionary in sustainable product innovation and a full-service bioplastics production company with its innovative and proprietary bioresins, known as PolyEarthylene, today announced a new product launch through GreenGear Supply Company, a sustainable product supply company, to introduce the EcoShop Bag, a bio-based, reusable, recyclable, and landfill-degradable1 bag debuted and currently being used by the Philadelphia Eagles for retail sales at Lincoln Financial Field. Produced from PolyEarthylene, the EcoShop Bag has the potential to redefine sustainability standards within the NFL and other sporting and entertainment venues.

"Verde is a pioneering company leading the charge in sustainability and innovation within the plastics industry, with the objective to transform the sector by offering a sustainable alternative to conventional plastics," said Joseph Paolucci, CEO of Verde. "This collaboration with GreenGear signifies a meaningful initiative for Verde as it aligns with our commitment to advancing eco-friendly plastics solutions and catalyzing change in sustainable practices across the plastics industry, supporting the circular economy."

"The Philadelphia Eagles' sustainability journey began in 2003 and since then, our Go Green initiative has grown into a sustainability program that works year-round to reduce the organization's environmental footprint," said Norman Vossschulte, Director of Fan Experience and Sustainability, Philadelphia Eagles. "We are committed to driving transformational change within the sports and entertainment industry through our sustainability efforts; introducing the EcoShop Bag is another example of our commitment to a more sustainable future."

The EcoShop Bag produced from Verde's PolyEarthylene

The Philadelphia Eagles have always taken a holistic approach to minimizing the environmental impact associated with stadium operations. This commitment extends to every event held at the stadium as the bags are used for all retail merchandise, including concerts. Through this initiative, the Philadelphia Eagles and Lincoln Financial Field are positioned to offer bio-based, reusable, recyclable, and landfill-degradable bags for all events held within the stadium.

Based on Verde's analysis, while many stadiums across the United States have transitioned from plastic bags to paper bags, the environmental drawbacks of paper bags have become evident. Unlike some paper products that may use Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFOS/PFAS, or commonly known as "forever chemicals") in the manufacturing process, Verde's PolyEarthylene offers a sustainable alternative. The EcoShop Bag is meticulously designed with the circular economy in mind, beginning with durable plant-based materials for reuse or recyclability while also possessing landfill-degradable components if disposed in regular waste streams. In addition, unlike conventional reusable bags and paper bags, the carbon footprint of producing the EcoShop Bag is significantly lower.2

As the Philadelphia Eagles and Lincoln Financial Field continue to work toward a greener, more sustainable future, Verde, along with GreenGear, aspire to create similar sustainability efforts, inspiring sports and entertainment organizations and venues around the globe to join in this essential mission to eliminate plastic pollution.

Notes:

1 The PolyEarthylene resin used to produce the EcoShop Bag will biodegrade in less than three years based on data generated by a third-party testing facility under ASTM D5511 to confirm anaerobic biodegradation rates under landfill conditions.

2 Life Cycle Assessment of Grocery Bags in Common Use in the United States (clemson.edu)

About Verde Bioresins, Inc.

Verde Bioresins, Inc. is a full-service bioplastics company that specializes in sustainable product innovation and the manufacturing of proprietary biopolymer resins known as PolyEarthylene, which is bio-based, recyclable, and landfill-degradable that is highly scalable and lower cost than other bioplastics. From durable goods to single-use items, PolyEarthylene is a versatile solution that fits many industrial and consumer applications. Unlike most other bio-based resins, PolyEarthylene uses highly scalable commercially available ingredients and is 'drop-in' ready with the existing supply chain and large-scale manufacturing facilities, creating a compelling value proposition for companies seeking alternatives to conventional plastics. For additional information, visit www.verdebioresins.com.

Verde is expected to become a publicly traded company via a planned business combination with TLGY Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TLGY), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), with deep roots in private equity and transformational operations. TLGY's innovative structure is designed to create upside potential and downside protection, providing potentially sufficient incentives to buy shares in the open market before the deSPAC completes. For additional information, visit www.tlgyacquisition.com.

About GreenGear Supply Company

GreenGear Supply Company is dedicated to advancing sustainability in a practical and equitable manner. We believe in promoting sustainable practices without putting the burden on the end-consumer. As a minority-female owned startup, our mission extends beyond just sustainability; it's about ensuring that every product, every supply chain component, every partnership contributes to a more positive and equitable future. To start, we've created the EcoRain® Poncho and are now expanding into EcoShop Bags. For additional information, visit www.greengearsupply.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Exchange Act that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release regarding TLGY and the Company's financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "seek" and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the proposed business combination may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of TLGY's securities; (ii) the risk that the proposed business combination may not be completed by TLGY's business combination deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the business combination deadline sought by TLGY; (iii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the proposed business combination, including the approval of the proposed business combination by the shareholders of TLGY; (iv) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed business combination on the Company's business relationships, performance, and business generally; (v) risks that the proposed business combination disrupts current plans of the Company and potential difficulties in the Company employee retention as a result of the proposed business combination; (vi) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against TLGY or the Company related to the agreement and plan of merger or the proposed business combination; (vii) the ability to maintain the listing of TLGY's securities on Nasdaq; (viii) the price of TLGY's securities, including volatility resulting from changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which the Company operates, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company's business and changes in the combined capital structure; and (ix) the ability to implement and realize upon business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the proposed business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in TLGY's final proxy statement/prospectus to be contained in the Form S-4 registration statement (the "Registration Statement"), including those under "Risk Factors" therein, TLGY's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by TLGY from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and TLGY and the Company assume no obligation and, except as required by law, do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Neither TLGY nor the Company gives any assurance that either TLGY or the Company will achieve its expectations.

Additional Information and Where to Find It / Non-Solicitation

In connection with the proposed business combination, the Company will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of TLGY and TLGY will be renamed to Verde Bioresins, Corp. as of the closing of the proposed business combination. TLGY filed with the SEC the Registration Statement, including a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus of TLGY, in connection with the proposed business combination. After the Registration Statement is declared effective, TLGY will mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents to its shareholders. TLGY's shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, and amendments thereto, and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus in connection with TLGY's solicitation of proxies for its shareholders' meeting to be held to approve the proposed business combination because the proxy statement/prospectus will contain important information about TLGY, Verde and the proposed business combination. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to shareholders of TLGY as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. Shareholders will also be able to obtain copies of the Registration Statement, each preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, without charge, once available, at the SEC's website at?www.sec.gov. In addition, the documents filed by TLGY may be obtained free of charge from TLGY at?www.tlgyacquisition.com.

Participants in Solicitation

TLGY, the Company and their respective directors, executive officers and other members of their management and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of TLGY's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of TLGY's directors and executive officers in TLGY's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on February 21, 2023. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of TLGY's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination will be set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed business combination when available. Information concerning the interests of TLGY's participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of TLGY's equity holders generally, will be set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed business combination when it becomes available.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the potential business combination and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of TLGY, the Company or the combined company, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act.

Contact

For media inquiries:

Caroline Sawamoto

media@verdebioresins.com

SOURCE: Verde Bioresins, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/797313/verdes-polyearthylenetm-helps-the-philadelphia-eagles-go-greener