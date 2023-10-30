Adelaide, South Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2023) - Barton Gold (OTCQB: BGDFF) (ASX: BGD) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London. Alexander Scanlon, MD & CEO of Barton Gold will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 175 mining companies and more than 500 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on November 20-21.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Barton Gold

Barton Gold is an ASX, OTCQB and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable 1.3Moz Au JORC Mineral Resources endowment (40.6Mt @ 1.0 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.

