Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2023) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) (the Company), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management (DAM), video content management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce that it was selected by a global leader in public safety technology (the "Customer"). Commencing in September 2023, with a prepaid first-year billing total of $322,000, the one-year subscription includes MediaValet's enterprise digital asset management ("DAM") platform; Audio/Visual Intelligence ("AVI") engine; CDN Linking; Branded Portals; connectors for Single Sign-On, CI-Hub, O365, Slack, Monday.com and Salesforce Sales Cloud; API access for custom integrations; professional services; implementation services; and ongoing training and support.





As a mid-enterprise organization that has been providing public safety solutions for over 30 years, the Customer has a rich history of physical and digital content that is essential to their strategic mission. The challenges of efficiently managing and leveraging the potential of this content in a fast-paced, digital-first world had become a critical risk factor, leading them to search for a DAM solution. In addition to the ability to scale and create a force multiplier for their teams, a highly secure DAM solution was also a critical factor. MediaValet was successful in the bid as it met these critical factors, while also providing unlimited users and the ease-of-use characteristics to enable internal adoption.

"We are honoured to have been selected and are looking forward to delivering HotDAM! with the unrivalled support that we're known for," commented Rob Chase, President and CEO of MediaValet. "This new Customer is a testament to the need and opportunity for DAM to help address both the cost optimization and the market expansion needs of organizations in today's tough economic climate. In addition, we are excited to have been recognized for our security as we pride ourselves in having the highest security ranking of any DAM vendor, according to SecurityScorecard. This is also a theme we're seeing lead to increasing opportunities with security-focused organizations in, or serving, industries like finance, government and healthcare. Our customer experience teams look forward to setting the Customer up for success and to creating a long-term, value-adding, and expanding relationship."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service, enterprise digital asset management, video content management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

