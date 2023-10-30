Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2023) - Justera Health Ltd. (CSE: VTAL) (OTC Pink: SCRSF) ("Justera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd., ("Naturevan"), has entered into an agreement to supply to Costco Korea through its distributor, JS Foods Global ("JS Foods"), a health food distributor with operations spanning the U.S.A., South Korea, Japan, and Canada, on October 23, 2023. This agreement will facilitate the distribution of Naturevan's premium health products to Costco Wholesale Korea Ltd., ("Costco Korea"). This is a significant development in the Company's ongoing commitment to providing its top-quality health food products to consumers around the world.

"We are thrilled to distribute our products to Costco Korea in collaboration with our partner, JS Foods Global. Costco Korea's reputation for quality and excellence in serving its customers makes this collaboration even more exciting. We are confident that this will help us bring the benefits of our health food products to an even broader international audience," said Edward Park, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Costco Korea

Costco Korea is a prominent retail chain that brings the wholesale warehouse shopping experience. Known for its wide selection of quality products, competitive prices, and membership-based model, Costco Korea caters to both individual shoppers and businesses. With a commitment to value, convenience, and a diverse range of goods, Costco Korea has established itself as a go-to destination for those seeking cost-effective and high-quality shopping solutions.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.costco.co.kr/.

About JS Foods

JS Foods introduces healthy food from around the world to consumers to enjoy at home and abroad using a global network. JS Foods is based on years of research and development to ensure a high standard of quality healthy food. The company creates natural healthy foods without additives or chemicals. The global brand is made up of different health food brands spanning across the globe to provide their exclusive health food brand.

To learn more about JS Foods Global, please visit: www.jsglobal.com.

About Justera

Established in 2020, Justera Health Ltd. is a Canadian Company focused on health and wellness. Through its services, innovative products, strategic partnerships, Justera empowers individuals to prioritize their well-being. With four subsidiaries, it offers personalized healthcare services and solutions, such as IV Vitamin Therapy, premium nutritional supplements through its Naturevan Nutrition brand, a full 360-degree wellness and spa experience through Juillet Wellness that provides registered massage therapy, acupuncture, and new retail stores in Vancouver. Justera's mission is to enhance Canadians overall well-being with diverse solutions catering to individual needs.

For additional information on Justera and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.justerahealth.com.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

