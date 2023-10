Ashtead Group Plc - Directorate Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

Ashtead Group plc

30 October 2023

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Directorate Update

Ashtead Group plc announces that Angus Cockburn, its senior independent non-executive director, has been appointed a non-executive director of BAE Systems plc with effect from 6 November 2023.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700