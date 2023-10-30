Grineo Pty Ltd: GrineoPay.com Odyssey Begins: Five Thousand Users on the Wait List of Upcoming Payment App

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Grineo, the financial services company with a payment app coming in 2024, recently launched the waitlist for its clients. In an interview with the team, the company's analysts noted that many Australian customers are enthusiastic about delving into the new product.

The company reported recently its plans to launch a 'digital currency wallet + debit card' app as the number of users engaging with such tools in Australia kept increasing rather rapidly in the last two years. "We think that given the high level of digital inclusivity and positive regulatory environment, Australia can see its GDP growing by A$60 billion by 2030 thanks to the emergence of new businesses in the digital assets sphere and provided that appropriate policy and regulatory settings are in place. So, why not become a part of this inspiring trend?" explains Grineo analysts' team.

The Grineo founders plan to confirm the official date of the new product release during the speech of the most prestigious night in the Australian Blockchain calendar, the 'Blockies,' taking place in Melbourne on November 9th 2023.

"Envisioning Grineo as a catalyst transforming the FinTech industry", Simon Callaghan, CEO & Board Director at Blockchain Australia, "we were eager for them to join the 'Blockies' award ceremony. Utilising stablecoins can greatly reduce remittance fees across the globe."

"It's a pleasure to be attending The Blockies and share the message of Grineo with the world, which is that digital assets are no longer cut off from the real world. The untapped store of wealth locked in this industry is there to be used, spent, integrated with the wider economy. We're here to make digital currencies safe and easy to use, fully connecting the long-separated worlds of blockchain and real-world commerce," Roman Ostapenko, Strategic Advisor of Grineo.

Grineo is to release a mobile app for Android and iOS platforms in January 2024.

The app is currently in its final development phase while the company invites members of the FinTech community to help make it best before it is released officially to users. As per Grineo's estimations, some 5,000 users have already signed up to the waitlist, including friends, employees, and partners in Australia. "We envision a future where the power of digital currency utility is co-created through collaborative efforts with our valued members and partners. The company is making sure that the quality of its products meets the aspirations of the consumers through continuous collaboration with the community and their own customers," says the Grineo team.

According to the Grineo team, the newly declared application comes with a set of features for what the firm thinks "makes a payment with digital currency easy and accessible to everyone." Grineo developers announcing the app's launch promise its fast transactions, easy discovery of the digital currency portfolio, and transparent pricing.

For more information about Grineo or to join the waitlist please visit: https://grineopay.com.

About Grineo

Grineo is committed to providing a suite of products tailored to the Australian market as a trusted gateway to the digital currency economy. Its first offering, the Grineo Wallet+Card, will initially launch in Sydney and Melbourne, catering to users of all levels with its user-friendly design and advanced trading options. Headquartered in Sydney and fully regulated by AUSTRAC, Grineo Pty Ltd boasts a team of executives from leading banks and FinTech companies. Join the digital currency revolution with Grineo: Level 14, 5 Martin Place, Sydney, 2000, NSW, Australia. Bind your card to digital currency wallet and pay: https://grineopay.com

