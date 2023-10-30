SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Digital Corp. (Nasdaq: WDC) today reported fiscal first quarter 2024 financial results.

"Western Digital's fiscal first quarter results exceeded our expectations as the team's efforts to bolster business agility and develop differentiated and innovative products across a broad range of end-markets have resulted in sequential margin improvement across flash and HDD businesses," said David Goeckeler, Western Digital CEO. "Our Consumer and Client end markets continue to perform well and we now expect our Cloud end market to grow going forward. Our improved cost structure positions Western Digital to capitalize on enhanced earnings power as market conditions continue to improve."

Q1 2024 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q/Q Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q/Q Revenue ($M) $2,750 $2,672 up 3% $2,750 $2,672 up 3% Gross Margin 3.6% 3.4% up 0.2 ppt 4.1% 3.9% up 0.2 ppt Operating Expenses ($M) $695 $742 down 6% $555 $582 down 5% Operating Loss ($M) $(596) $(650) * $(443) $(478) * Net Loss ($M) $(685) $(715) * $(554) $(621) * Loss Per Share $(2.17) $(2.27) * $(1.76) $(1.98) * * not a meaningful figure

GAAP Non-GAAP Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Y/Y Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Y/Y Revenue ($M) $2,750 $3,736 down 26% $2,750 $3,736 down 26% Gross Margin 3.6% 26.3% down 22.7 ppt 4.1% 26.7% down 22.6 ppt Operating Expenses ($M) $695 $823 down 16% $555 $689 down 19% Operating Income (Loss) ($M) $(596) $158 * $(443) $307 * Net Income (Loss) ($M) $(685) $27 * $(554) $64 * Earnings (Loss) Per Share $(2.17) $0.08 * $(1.76) $0.20 * * not a meaningful figure

The company had an operating cash outflow of $626 million and ended the quarter with $2.03 billion of total cash and cash equivalents.

Additional details can be found within the company's earnings presentation, which is accessible online at investor.wdc.com.

End Market Summary

Revenue ($M) Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q/Q Q1 2023 Y/Y Cloud $872 $994 down 12% $1,829 down 52% Client 1,147 1,035 up 11% 1,229 down 7% Consumer 731 643 up 14% 678 up 8% Total Revenue $2,750 $2,672 up 3% $3,736 down 26%

In the fiscal first quarter:

Cloud represented 32% of total revenue. Sequentially, the decline was primarily due to lower nearline hard drive shipments to data center customers. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to declines in shipments for both hard drive and flash products.

Client represented 42% of total revenue. Sequentially, the increase was due to growth in flash bit shipments. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to declines in flash pricing.

Consumer represented 26% of total revenue. On both a sequential and year-over-year basis, the increase was driven by both higher content per unit and unit shipments in flash.

Business Outlook for Fiscal Second Quarter of 2024

Three Months Ending December 29, 2023 GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(1) Revenue ($B) $2.85 - $3.05 $2.85 - $3.05 Gross margin 9.5% - 11.5% 10.0% - 12.0% Operating expenses ($M) $650 - $670 $560 - $580 Interest and other expense, net ($M) ~$105 ~$105 Income tax expense ($M)(2) N/A $20 - $30 Preferred dividend ($M) $15 $15 Diluted earnings per share N/A $(1.35) - $(1.05) Diluted shares outstanding (in millions) ~325 ~325

____________________

(1) Non-GAAP gross margin guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $10 million to $15 million. The company's Non-GAAP operating expenses guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense, and expenses related to strategic review, totaling approximately $85 million to $95 million. In the aggregate, Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance excludes these items totaling approximately $95 million to $110 million. The timing and amount of additional charges the company excludes from its Non-GAAP income tax expense and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are dependent on the timing and determination of certain actions and cannot be reasonably predicted. The timing and amount of these charges excluded from Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share cannot be further allocated or quantified with certainty. Accordingly, full reconciliations of Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP income tax expense and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (GAAP gross profit, GAAP operating expenses, income tax expense and diluted earnings per share, respectively) are not available without unreasonable effort.

(2) The Non-GAAP income tax expense is determined based on a percentage of Non-GAAP pre-tax income or loss. Our estimated Non-GAAP tax dollars may differ from our GAAP tax dollars (i) due to differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from our Non-GAAP net income or loss; (ii) the fact that our GAAP income tax expense or benefit recorded in any interim period is based on an estimated forecasted GAAP tax rate for the full year, excluding loss jurisdictions; and (iii) because our GAAP taxes recorded in any interim period are dependent on the timing and determination of certain GAAP operating expenses.

Investor Communications

The investment community conference call to discuss these results and the company's business outlook for the fiscal second quarter of 2024 will be broadcast live online today at 5:30 a.m. Pacific/8:30 a.m. Eastern. The live and archived conference call/webcast and the earnings presentation can be accessed online at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in storage technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding expectations for the company's business outlook and financial performance for the fiscal second quarter of 2024 and beyond; end-market performance; product developments; the impact of the company's cost structure on earnings power; and overall market conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The preliminary financial results for the company's fiscal first quarter ended September 29, 2023 included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. Actual results when disclosed in the company's Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company's financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by the company's independent registered accounting firm; and other developments that may arise between now and the filing of the company's Form 10-Q. Other key risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include: volatility in global economic conditions; future responses to and effects of global health crises; the impact of business and market conditions; the outcome and impact of the company's ongoing strategic review, including with respect to customer and supplier relationships, regulatory and contractual restrictions, stock price volatility and the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the company's development and introduction of products based on new technologies and expansion into new data storage markets; risks associated with cost saving initiatives, restructurings, acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, joint ventures and the company's strategic relationships; difficulties or delays in manufacturing or other supply chain disruptions; hiring and retention of key employees; the company's level of debt and other financial obligations; changes to the company's relationships with key customers; compromise, damage or interruption from cybersecurity incidents or other data system security risks; actions by competitors; the company's ability to achieve its GHG emissions reduction and other ESG goals: risks associated with compliance with changing legal and regulatory requirements and the outcome of legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on August 22, 2023, to which your attention is directed. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events, except as required by law.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, SanDisk and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) September 29,

2023 June 30,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,032 $ 2,023 Accounts receivable, net 1,451 1,598 Inventories 3,497 3,698 Other current assets 597 567 Total current assets 7,577 7,886 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,371 3,620 Notes receivable and investments in Flash Ventures 1,245 1,297 Goodwill 10,035 10,037 Other intangible assets, net 80 80 Other non-current assets 1,693 1,509 Total assets $ 24,001 $ 24,429 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,294 $ 1,293 Accounts payable to related parties 277 292 Accrued expenses 1,347 1,288 Income taxes payable 675 999 Accrued compensation 349 349 Current portion of long-term debt 1,850 1,213 Total current liabilities 5,792 5,434 Long-term debt 5,822 5,857 Other liabilities 1,398 1,415 Total liabilities 13,012 12,706 Convertible preferred stock 876 876 Total shareholders' equity 10,113 10,847 Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and shareholders' equity $ 24,001 $ 24,429

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) Three Months Ended September 29,

2023 September 30,

2022 Revenue, net $ 2,750 $ 3,736 Cost of revenue 2,651 2,755 Gross profit 99 981 Operating expenses: Research and development 431 552 Selling, general and administrative 207 247 Employee termination, asset impairment, and other 57 24 Total operating expenses 695 823 Operating income (loss) (596 ) 158 Interest and other income, net (86 ) (74 ) Income (loss) before taxes (682 ) 84 Income tax expense 3 57 Net income (loss) (685 ) 27 Less: cumulative dividends allocated to preferred shareholders 15 - Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (700 ) $ 27 Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (2.17 ) $ 0.09 Diluted $ (2.17 ) $ 0.08 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 323 316 Diluted 323 319

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) Three Months Ended September 29,

2023 September 30,

2022 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (685 ) $ 27 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 147 216 Stock-based compensation 77 86 Deferred income taxes (46 ) (42 ) Loss (Gain) on disposal of assets (87 ) 1 Non-cash portion of asset impairment 95 - Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 4 3 Other non-cash operating activities, net 1 44 Changes in: Accounts receivable, net 147 382 Inventories 201 (224 ) Accounts payable 25 (125 ) Accounts payable to related parties (15 ) (25 ) Accrued expenses 63 (44 ) Income taxes payable (325 ) 117 Accrued compensation 1 (104 ) Other assets and liabilities, net (229 ) (306 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (626 ) 6 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net 69 (320 ) Activity related to Flash Ventures, net 13 99 Strategic investments and other, net 2 (3 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 84 (224 ) Financing Activities Employee stock plans, net (43 ) (50 ) Net proceeds from convertible preferred stock (3 ) - Proceeds from debt 600 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 554 (50 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (3 ) (10 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 9 (278 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,023 2,327 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,032 $ 2,049

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS (in millions; except percentages; unaudited) Three Months Ended September 29,

2023 September 30,

2022 Net revenue: Flash $ 1,556 $ 1,722 HDD 1,194 2,014 Total net revenue $ 2,750 $ 3,736 Gross profit: Flash $ (161 ) $ 422 HDD 273 574 Total gross profit for segments 112 996 Unallocated corporate items: Stock-based compensation expense (13 ) (14 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets - (1 ) Total unallocated corporate items (13 ) (15 ) Consolidated gross profit $ 99 $ 981 Gross margin: Flash (10.3 )% 24.5 % HDD 22.9 % 28.5 % Total gross margin for segments 4.1 % 26.7 % Consolidated gross margin 3.6 % 26.3 %

The Company manages and reports under two reportable segments: flash-based products ("Flash") and hard disk drives ("HDD"). In the table above, total gross profit for segments and total gross margin for segments are Non-GAAP financial measures, which are also referred to herein as Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin, respectively.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended September 29,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 GAAP gross profit $ 99 $ 92 $ 981 Stock-based compensation expense 13 11 14 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - (1 ) 1 Other - 2 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 112 $ 104 $ 996 GAAP operating expenses $ 695 $ 742 $ 823 Stock-based compensation expense (64 ) (61 ) (72 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets - (17 ) (38 ) Employee termination, asset impairment, and other (57 ) (53 ) (24 ) Strategic review (17 ) (27 ) - Other (2 ) (2 ) - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 555 $ 582 $ 689 GAAP operating income (loss) $ (596 ) $ (650 ) $ 158 Gross profit adjustments 13 12 15 Operating expense adjustments 140 160 134 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (443 ) $ (478 ) $ 307 GAAP interest and other income, net $ (86 ) $ (80 ) $ (74 ) Other - (6 ) (1 ) Non-GAAP interest and other income, net $ (86 ) $ (86 ) $ (75 ) GAAP income tax expense (benefit) $ 3 $ (15 ) $ 57 Income tax adjustments 22 72 111 Non-GAAP income tax expense $ 25 $ 57 $ 168

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended September 29,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 GAAP net income (loss) $ (685 ) $ (715 ) $ 27 Stock-based compensation expense 77 72 86 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 16 39 Employee termination, asset impairment and other 57 53 24 Strategic review 17 27 - Other 2 (2 ) (1 ) Income tax adjustments (22 ) (72 ) (111 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) (554 ) (621 ) 64 Less: cumulative dividends allocated to preferred shareholders 15 15 - Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (569 ) $ (636 ) $ 64 Diluted income (loss) per common share GAAP $ (2.17 ) $ (2.27 ) $ 0.08 Non-GAAP $ (1.76 ) $ (1.98 ) $ 0.20 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding: GAAP 323 321 319 Non-GAAP 323 321 319 Cash flows Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities $ (626 ) $ (68 ) $ 6 Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net 69 (119 ) (320 ) Activity related to Flash Ventures, net 13 (32 ) 99 Free cash flow $ (544 ) $ (219 ) $ (215 )

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the table above sets forth Non-GAAP gross profit; Non-GAAP gross margin; Non-GAAP operating expenses; Non-GAAP operating income and loss; Non-GAAP interest and other income, net; Non-GAAP income tax expense; Non-GAAP net income and loss; Non-GAAP diluted income and loss per common share and free cash flow ("Non-GAAP measures"). These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The company believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors for measuring the company's earnings performance and comparing it against prior periods. Specifically, the company believes these Non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors as they exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that the company believes are not indicative of its core operating results or because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the company and its peers. As discussed further below, these Non-GAAP measures exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, employee termination, asset impairment, and other, expenses related to our strategic review, other adjustments, and income tax adjustments, and the company believes these measures along with the related reconciliations to the GAAP measures provide additional detail and comparability for assessing the company's results. These Non-GAAP measures are some of the primary indicators management uses for assessing the company's performance and planning and forecasting future periods. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

As described above, the company excludes the following items from its Non-GAAP measures:

Stock-based compensation expense. Because of the variety of equity awards used by companies, the varying methodologies for determining stock-based compensation expense, the subjective assumptions involved in those determinations, and the volatility in valuations that can be driven by market conditions outside the company's control, the company believes excluding stock-based compensation expense enhances the ability of management and investors to understand and assess the underlying performance of its business over time and compare it against the company's peers, a majority of whom also exclude stock-based compensation expense from their Non-GAAP results.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. The company incurs expenses from the amortization of acquired intangible assets over their economic lives. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of the company's acquisitions and any related impairment charges.

Employee termination, asset impairment, and other. From time-to-time, in order to realign the company's operations with anticipated market demand or to achieve cost synergies from the integration of acquisitions, the company may terminate employees and/or restructure its operations. From time-to-time, the company may also incur charges from the impairment of intangible assets and other long-lived assets. In addition, the company may record credits related to gains upon sale of property due to restructuring or reversals of charges recorded in prior periods. In addition, the Company has taken actions to reduce the amount of capital invested in facilities, including the sale-leaseback of facilities. These charges or credits are inconsistent in amount and frequency, and the company believes they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.

Strategic review. The company incurred expenses associated with its ongoing review of potential strategic alternatives aimed at further optimizing the long-term value for stockholders. The company believes these charges do not reflect the company's operating results and that they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.

Other adjustments. From time-to-time, the company incurs charges or gains that the company believes are not a part of the ongoing operation of its business. The resulting expense or benefit is inconsistent in amount and frequency.

Income tax adjustments. Income tax adjustments include the difference between income taxes based on a forecasted annual Non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate as a result of the timing of certain Non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments. The income tax adjustments also include adjustments for the re-measurement of certain unrecognized tax benefits primarily related to tax positions taken in prior quarters, including interest. These adjustments are excluded because the company believes that they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its ongoing business.

Additionally, free cash flow is defined as cash flows provided (used in) by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, net, and the activity related to Flash Ventures, net. The company considers free cash flow generated in any period to be a useful indicator of cash that is available for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in the company's business, making strategic acquisitions, repaying debt and strengthening the balance sheet.

Contacts

Western Digital Corp.

Investor Contact:

T. Peter Andrew

949.672.9655

peter.andrew@wdc.com

investor@wdc.com

Media Contact:

Media Relations

408.801.0021

WD.Mediainquiries@wdc.com