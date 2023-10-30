Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Spekulation für KW 44: InnoCan vor heftigem Kurssprung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868402 | ISIN: US92343V1044 | Ticker-Symbol: BAC
Tradegate
30.10.23
14:36 Uhr
32,450 Euro
+0,810
+2,56 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,46032,51014:46
32,44532,50514:46
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2023 | 13:38
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

'Verizon Took Care of Me During the Toughest Time in My Life.'

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Verizon

By: Jessica Bonardi

V Teamer and breast cancer survivor Jill Stair shares her journey to recovery.

On today's edition of Up To Speed, meet V Teamer Jill Stair, a Senior Analyst in Verizon Global Services who first joined the company in 1991.

In March of 2013, Jill found a change in her breast during a routine self-examination. She scheduled a visit to her doctor, who initially didn't think there was much to worry about - until Jill underwent a diagnostic mammogram.

The diagnostic revealed that Jill had stage one breast cancer, but her doctor assured her it could be treated surgically and would be fine after reconstruction.

It was during the surgery that Jill's situation took an unexpected turn.

"During the surgery it's always procedure for the surgeon to remove a lymph node and make sure that there's no cancer," said Jill. "But there was cancer ... Thirteen of the sixteen lymph nodes were cancerous."

Surgery, recovery, chemo, radiation

Things moved quickly from there. Jill's cancer was re-categorized from stage 1 to stage 3C. Her course of treatment changed, and in quick succession, she underwent surgery, recovery, chemo and radiation. Jill's chemotherapy was difficult, forcing her to deal with harsh side effects like intense nausea.

"My chemo had a nickname … "the red devil" said Jill. "It's very powerful; it goes through and basically kills everything in your body … to kill all the cancer."

Jill never guessed how grateful she'd be for her Verizon insurance coverage until this difficult process.

"I was able to go through the surgeries, the chemo, the radiation and it was amazing. I'd walk in and go into this miserable chemo and I'm paying $35.00," Jill recalled. "There were people in that room with me that were paying $50,000."

Jill says she chooses to focus on the blessings she experienced during those tough times. "My Verizon family absolutely took care of me."

Tell us what you think of Up To Speed.

V Team, go to Inside Verizon Intranet to join the conversation

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Verizon on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Verizon
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/verizon
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Verizon

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/797545/verizon-took-care-of-me-during-the-toughest-time-in-my-life

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.