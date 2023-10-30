Ero Copper Corp.: Ero Copper Agrees with Vale Base Metals to Enter into Earn-in Agreement for a 60% Interest in the Furnas Copper Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding term sheet ("Term Sheet") with Salobo Metais S.A, part of the Vale Base Metals business ("VBM") to advance its Furnas copper project ("Furnas" or the "Project") located in the Carajás Mineral Province in Pará State, Brazil. The Term Sheet contemplates Ero Copper earning a 60% interest in the Project upon completion of several exploration, engineering and development milestones over a period of five years from the execution of a definitive earn-in agreement. In exchange for its 60% interest, Ero will solely fund a phased exploration and engineering work program during the earn-in period and grant VBM up to an 11.0% free carry on future Project construction capital expenditures (see "Summary of Key Terms").



"We are delighted for the opportunity to partner with VBM to advance the Furnas copper project. We are fully committed to unlocking value for all stakeholders by accelerating what we believe is a world-class project," said David Strang, Chief Executive Officer. "This partnership will leverage VBM and Ero's collective strengths as well as our shared vision for sustainable mine development."

"As construction of our Tucumã Project approaches completion in the coming year, we look forward to Furnas further contributing to the growth of copper production within the broader Carajás region and solidifying Brazil's position as a leader in low carbon-intensity production of critical minerals."

Furnas is an IOCG project located approximately 50 kilometers southeast of VBM's Salobo operations and approximately 190 kilometers northeast of Ero's Tucumã Project. Covering an area of approximately 2,400 hectares, the Project sits within fifteen kilometers of extensive regional infrastructure, including paved roads, an industrial-scale cement plant, a power substation and Vale's railroad loadout facility. A map of the Carajás Mineral Province and Project location is shown in Figure 1.

Ero's exploration and development efforts will focus on two discrete high-grade zones identified within the overall mineralized body, known as the SE and NW Zones, that extend over a combined strike length of approximately five kilometers. The Company's initial work program will include infill drilling to increase confidence around, and continuity of, these two high-grade zones, as well as extensional drilling to depth where limited prior drilling suggests increasing grades and thickness. Known high-grade mineralization ranges between approximately 20 to 60 meters in thickness and has been drilled to a general depth from surface of approximately 300 meters (vertical). A plan view map of the Project is shown in Figure 2. Cross-sections of the high-grade SE and NW Zones are shown in Figures 3 and 4, respectively. Drill intercepts within these zones are highlighted by:

SE Zone PKC-FURN-FD024: 59.0 meters grading 2.11% Cu and 0.54 gpt Au (2.48% CuEq) from 58.0 meters, including 5.0 meters grading 15.24% Cu and 0.06 gpt Au (15.28% CuEq) from 99.0 meters FUR-FURN-DH00170: 8.6 meters grading 10.20% Cu and 0.06 gpt Au (10.24% CuEq) from 81.0 meters PKC-FURN-DH00036: 36.0 meters grading 1.04% Cu and 0.94 gpt Au (1.69% CuEq) from 236.0 meters, including 20.0 meters at 1.25% Cu and 1.59 gpt Au (2.34% CuEq) from 242.0 meters



NW Zone

FUR-FURN-DH00102: 32.0 meters grading 1.22% Cu and 0.64 gpt Au (1.67% CuEq) from 293.5 meters, including 14.0 meters grading 1.98% Cu and 0.68 gpt Au (2.45% CuEq) from 297.4 meters FUR-FURN-DH00177: 54.9 meters grading 0.88% Cu and 0.63 gpt Au (1.31% CuEq) from 381.1 meters, including 12.9 meters grading 1.28% Cu and 0.63 gpt Au (1.72% CuEq) from 381.1 meters





As part of its overall work program, Ero intends to validate the historical exploration drill database, develop block models incorporating planned infill and extensional drilling to prepare a mineral resource estimate that complies with NI 43-101 (as defined below), generate selective mine designs, perform confirmatory metallurgical test work, develop process flow sheet designs, undertake geotechnical and environmental studies, and advance various community and social programs.

Where applicable, copper equivalent ("CuEq") in this press release has been calculated using the following formula: CuEq = Cu + (Au x 0.687) based on long-term copper and gold prices of $3.50 per pound and $1,650 per ounce, respectively. No adjustment for metallurgical recoveries has been made when calculating CuEq.

SUMMARY OF KEY TERMS

To earn a 60% interest in the Project, the Term Sheet requires Ero to complete three phases of work: Phase 1 : Ero to conduct a minimum of 28,000 meters of exploration drilling and produce a scoping study within 18 months of signing a definitive earn-in agreement Phase 2 : Ero to conduct an additional minimum of 17,000 meters of exploration drilling and produce a pre-feasibility study within 18 months of completing Phase 1 Phase 3 : Ero to conduct an additional minimum of 45,000 meters of exploration drilling, unless otherwise mutually agreed, and produce a definitive feasibility study ("DFS") within 24 months of completing Phase 2

Following the completion of a DFS, subject to customary technical review periods, and with Ero positive investment approval, the parties will enter into a joint venture agreement whereby VBM will transfer 60% of the equity interest in the Project to Ero, and Ero will grant VBM a "free carry" on certain capital expenditures related to Project development (1) Ero to grant VBM an initial 11% free carry, funding 71% of the first $1.0 billion of Project capital expenditures (1) If applicable, Ero to grant VBM a subsequent 5.5% free carry, funding 65.5% of the next $1.0 billion of Project capital expenditures (1) If applicable, each party to fund its then pro rata share of capital expenditures (1) beyond $2.0 billion

As long as VBM maintains greater than 30% ownership, it will have 100% offtake rights on the copper concentrate produced by the Project

Prior to a positive Ero investment decision and the formation of a joint venture, VBM will retain 100% ownership of the Project with Ero solely responsible for funding the phased exploration and engineering work programs related to the Project as well as ongoing payments to maintain the property in good standing. Failure of Ero achieving the prescribed milestones within the earn-in period, will have the earn-in option drop away

(1) The free carry will apply only to initial capital expenditures and future growth capital related to the expansion of mining and milling capacities, and will not apply to any sustaining capital required for the operations. The applicable capital will be inflation-adjusted based on a US-Dollar denominated benchmark inflation index with reference to the month in which the definitive earn-in agreement is signed.



Figure 1: Map of the Carajás Mineral Province, highlighting the location of Furnas as well as the Tucumã Project.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9cbf5fa-a5c2-4f7c-a226-e3dd0c6a336a



Figure 2: Furnas Plan View Map, including drill collar locations.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93f135b6-f41d-48fe-9fc9-2d1c89831258

Rock types include:



Abbreviation Rock Type HCS Calco-sodic hydrothermal rock GRA Granite DIO Diorite RCL HD Chlorite-rich hydrothermal rock GMF HD Grunerite-garnet-magnetite hydrothermal rock GMF HD-2 Grunerite-garnet-magnetite hydrothermal rock XTA Aluminous schist RSL Host Quartz-rich rock GMF RSL Magnetite-rich hydrothermal rock / quartz-rich rock



Figure 3: Cross section within the high-grade SE Zone of Furnas.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8678bb92-b575-4dc5-b7cd-ea3936194d67

Rock types include:



Abbreviation Rock Type XTA Aluminous schist GMF HD Grunerite-garnet-magnetite hydrothermal rock RCL HD Chlorite-rich hydrothermal rock RSL Host Quartz-rich rock



Figure 4: Cross section within the high-grade NW Zone of Furnas.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ee07d7b-9bff-47ee-a9c0-5cd60f039b90

Rock types include:

Abbreviation Rock Type HCS Calco-sodic hydrothermal rock GRA Granite RCL HD Chlorite-rich hydrothermal rock GMF HD Grunerite-garnet-magnetite hydrothermal rock XTA Aluminous schist RSL Host Quartz-rich rock GMF RSL Magnetite-rich hydrothermal rock / quartz-rich rock

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Mr. Cid Gonçalves Monteiro Filho, SME RM (04317974), MAIG (No. 8444), FAusIMM (No. 3219148) has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this press release. Mr. Monteiro is Resource Manager of the Company and is a "qualified person" within the meanings of NI 43-101.

QUALITY ASSURANCE & QUALITY CONTROL

Four diamond exploration drilling campaigns were previously carried out on Furnas, with control sample protocols applied to each campaign. Historical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) data were evaluated, including duplicates, blanks and standard samples from the most recent drilling campaign.

In all drilling campaigns, a quarter of the recovered core sample was collected. In the first three exploration campaigns, one-meter sampling intervals were used. In the fourth exploration campaign one-meter sampling intervals were used in the mineralized zone and two-meter sampling intervals were used in the weathered zone and in waste rock.

Physical preparation of the quarter-core samples was performed in the following laboratories: Vale/Carajás, Intertek-Parauapebas-PA, Intertek-Nova Lima-MG, SGS GEOSOL, or Lakefield-Geosol. Chemical analysis was performed by ACME, Lakefield-Geosol in Belo Horizonte/MG, and SGS Geosol Laboratories in Vespasiano/MG. The selection of analytical methods and the number of elements analyzed varied across exploration campaigns.

To verify the accuracy of older sampling campaigns, a re-analysis program was performed on Cu and Au for select assay intervals. The reanalysis program demonstrates good performance, particularly for Cu and Au, allowing for the inclusion of historical campaign data for the purposes of this press release.

The Company intends to validate the entirety of the historical exploration database as part of its Phase 1 work program.

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero is a high-margin, high-growth, low carbon-intensity copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. ("MCSA"), 100% owner of the Company's Caraíba Operations (formerly known as the MCSA Mining Complex), which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil and include the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Tucumã Project (formerly known as Boa Esperança), an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. ("NX Gold") which owns the Xavantina Operations (formerly known as the NX Gold Mine), comprised of an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Caraíba Operations, Xavantina Operations and Tucumã Project, can be found on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com), on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov). The Company's shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ERO".

