Cronos Group Inc.: Cronos Unveils its New THCV Products: Spinach FEELZ Full Tilt

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, announced the launch of two new THCV-infused products; Spinach FEELZ Full Tilt THCV vape and gummy. Cronos also plans to launch a THCV-infused pre-roll under the Spinach FEELZ brand, which will add an additional offering under its robust and growing pre-roll portfolio.



The Full Tilt THCV lineup is designed to give adult consumers an exciting new cannabis experience. The Spinach FEELZ Full Tilt product range includes:

Spinach FEELZ Full Tilt Blue Razz Durban 7:1 THC|THCV vape 700mg of THC and 100mg of THCV per 1g cartridge



Spinach FEELZ Full Tilt Blue Raspberry Lemonade 1:2 THC|THCV gummies 5 pieces/pack with 10mg of THC and 20mg THCV per pack



The THCV vape is now available in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario and the THCV edibles are available now in Ontario and British Columbia and will be available in Alberta by November 30. THCV infused pre-rolls are planned for launch in 2024.

"We're incredibly excited about the possibilities of THCV and these new products under the Spinach FEELZ Full Tilt lineup do not disappoint," said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President, and CEO, Cronos. "Full Tilt features the perfect products to boost your high, when you're looking to get more of what you want out of your favorite THC experiences. Our expertly-crafted formulation offers its own unique and differentiated experience, perfect for when you're in the mood to turn the world on its head and see where you end up."

Through Spinach FEELZ, Cronos is committed to bringing a full line of products featuring rare cannabinoids to consumers in a wide range of product formats. Each product is designed to deliver unique and enhanced experiences made possible through proprietary blends of rare cannabinoids alongside more well-known cannabinoids, like THC and CBD. Each product is formulated to help adult consumers, "Feelz. The Way You Want."

For more information and availability, please visit spinachcannabis.com/feelz/full-tilt-feelz/

About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about anticipated product availability; anticipated product launches; the Spinach FEELZ® product line; the advancement of cannabis research, technology and product development; and the Cronos brand portfolio. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. Financial results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, each of which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

