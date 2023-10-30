Greene Concepts Inc.: Be Water Receives Coveted Golden Ticket Award At Walmart's Open Call 2023

MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink:INKW) is pleased to announce that it received Walmart's coveted "Golden Ticket" award for BE WATER at Walmart's Open Call 2023 event which took place October 24 and 25 at Walmart's corporate headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas. Receiving a Golden Ticket means that during the event Walmart selected BE WATER as a new product to be sold in Walmart's physical store locations.

The Company continues to expand the BE WATER brand aggressively through the Company's growing base of retail and distributor outlets, nationally, regionally, and locally. The Company is broadening its relationship and total store market coverage at current retail brick-and-mortar retailers including Bashas, Carlie C's, Camping World, Lowes Foods, Piggly Wiggly. The Company has additional distribution through multiple New England liquor stores as well as stores located regionally around the bottling plant with present distribution nearing 2,000 retailers nationwide. BE WATER is also being distributed through large distributors such as Merchants Distributors Inc (MDI) and KeHE Distributors in addition to Amazon (stocked at 105 Amazon distribution centers) and Walmart Marketplace for increased BE WATER availability.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "We would like to thank Walmart for selecting our Company out of the thousands of applicants to attend Open Call 2023 and our entire team is elated with the honor of receiving Walmart's coveted Golden Ticket award during the event. We are all very excited for this tremendous opportunity to soon have BE WATER readily available for consumers at Walmart in addition to all our current and future valued retail partners."

Mr. Greene continues, "Our company sales have already increased substantially over the past year, more than doubled actually. We hold great expectations and look forward to continued growth that this new relationship with Walmart will afford our Company along with the continued expansion of our relationships with our other retail partners and distributors. With both 6-pack and 24-pack configurations currently available, our upcoming and soon to be released gallon-sized bottles will satisfy the demand of an ever-expanding audience. This is the beginning of a remarkable and new stage of growth for our company and the BE WATER brand."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

