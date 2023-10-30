The company will work with the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce emissions by 90% by 2050

Nexthinktoday announcedit has signed the commitment letter to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to achieve a Net-Zero Standard by 2050. The company is aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 42% by 2030, and 90% by 2050. Nexthink's targets are designed to meet those of the Paris Agreement limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels and will work with the SBTi to validate this trajectory.

"End-user computing accounts for 60% of all IT emissions in the enterprise and we believe our commitment to Net-Zero should lead to bigger efforts from companies in the space to improve sustainability. Our customers, partners, shareholders, and employees are asking for it, and there is no more important mission than a cleaner and better future for the planet."

Nexthink's Net-Zero commitment is the next step in a continued investment in environmental sustainability. Since 2021, the company has tracked its carbon footprint over its entire operations and has taken measures to reduce its emissions and energy consumption internally. As part of this initiate, Nexthink will:

Reduce the carbon impact per hour of cloud servers used by 50% by 2030 by selecting energy efficient instances and optimizing their usage

Work on its IT assets to improve device lifetime, and reduce the unitary impact of IT devices by 20% by 2030

Implement a company-wide energy efficiency plan that includes improving insulation of the offices and drastically reducing the footprint of air-conditioning gas leaks

Change the global travel policy to manage the emissions linked to professional travels and commuting

Additionally, earlier this year Nexthink announced enhancements to its Sustainable IT Solution, which is aimed at providing vital insights to help customers embed sustainability into the core of their IT strategy. The company was also awarded, for the second year in a row, an EcoVadis Silver Medal and was among the top 8% of companies assessed in the software industry.

The SBTi is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi call to action is one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments and is aimed at driving ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling organizations to set science-based emissions reduction targets.

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company provides IT leaders with unprecedented insight allowing them to see, diagnose and fix at scale issues impacting employees anywhere, with any application or network, before employees notice the issue. As the first solution to allow IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization, Nexthink enables its more than 1,200 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 15 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide.

