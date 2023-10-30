The "Sweden Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BNPL payments in Sweden are expected to grow by 17.6% on an annual basis to reach US$23.7 billion in 2023.

The BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) payment industry in Sweden has experienced significant growth over the past four quarters, driven by the increasing penetration of e-commerce.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Sweden remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.1% during 2023-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the Sweden will increase from US$20.2 billion in 2022 to reach US$40.1 billion by 2028.

This comprehensive report offers an in-depth data-centric analysis of the BNPL industry in Sweden, providing valuable insights into market opportunities and potential risks across various retail categories. With over 75 key performance indicators (KPIs) tailored to the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of the dynamic landscape of the BNPL market.

Key highlights of the report include:

Market Dynamics : The report delves into the factors driving the growth of the BNPL industry in Sweden, including increased e-commerce penetration. It also discusses the challenges and opportunities within the market.

: Get a comprehensive overview of the market share statistics, helping you understand the competitive landscape of BNPL providers in Sweden. Business Models : The report breaks down market opportunities by different business models, providing insights into the diverse approaches within the BNPL industry.

: Understand the impact of sales channels, both offline and online, on the BNPL market in Sweden. Distribution Models : Gain insights into the various distribution models employed within the BNPL industry and their effects on market dynamics.

: Get a snapshot of consumer behavior related to BNPL services, helping you understand the preferences and trends among Swedish consumers. Retail Spend Dynamics: Explore the dynamics of retail spending in Sweden and its relationship with the BNPL industry.

Scope

Sweden Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

Klarna

Afterpay

PFC

Sweetpay

Zaver

Sweden BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Sweden Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2019-2028

Buy Now Pay Later Revenues

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now Other Income

Sweden Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs Statistics, 2019-2028

Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base

Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

Sweden BNPL by Purpose, 2019-2028

Convenience Short Term Loans

Credit Long Term Loans

Sweden BNPL by Business Model, 2019-2028

Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)

Three-Party BNPL Offering

Sweden BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2019-2028

Open Loop System

Closed Loop System

Sweden BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2019-2028

Standalone

Banks Payment Service Providers

Marketplaces

Sweden BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2019-2028

Online Channel

POS Channel

Sweden Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Sweden Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Sweden Buy Now Pay Later in Travel/Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Sweden Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Sweden Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Sweden Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Sweden Buy Now Pay Later in Groceries: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Sweden Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Sales Uplift by Product Category

Share by Age Group

Share by Income

Share by Gender

Adoption Rationale

