HackerNoon's 'Startups of the Year' Award Surpasses 300,000 Votes

EDWARDS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / HackerNoon, the leading independent publishing platform for tech enthusiasts and entrepreneurs, announced today that the annual "Startups of the Year" award crossed a new milestone with over 300,000 votes cast from across the globe.

HackerNoon's Startups of the Year award recognizes and celebrates the startup industry by inviting the internet to vote for their favorite ventures in some of the most populous cities around the globe. In its previous iteration, the community cast 234,344 votes during a six-month-long campaign, and this year's Startups of the Year has already surpassed these numbers halfway through the voting deadline.

The top 10 cities that received the most votes for startups were:

London Sydney Mumbai Singapore Cleveland San Francisco Algiers Austin Tel Aviv Melbourne

Startups of the Year is currently open for eligible startups to amplify their reach by leveraging HackerNoon's proprietary voting platform to garner interest from a global community. The voting period will remain open until Dec. 31, 2023, and winners will be announced in January 2024 after a comprehensive evaluation by the HackerNoon team. Apart from validation from HackerNoon, all nominees get free interviews relevant to their domain, region, and funding. They will also receive a startup-friendly publishing package and their very own Tech Company News Page.

Winners receive exclusive interviews, an exclusive NFT from HackerNoon, and a .Tech Domain for life.

"I grew up in a voting culture and through this company's evolution, I've grown a lot of appreciation for creating, sustaining, and measuring a new business in the world," said HackerNoon Founder and CEO David Smooke. "Numbers drive our understanding of the world. Startup of the Year votes measure how the world sees these businesses. I am building a massive repository for how, when, who, and where technology companies impact the world."

For more information about HackerNoon's "Startups of the Year" award and to cast your vote, please visit https://hackernoon.com/startups.

