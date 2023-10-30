US GASP: Announcing the Launch of USGASP.org: Setting the New Standard for SaaS Policies

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Today marks a significant milestone in SaaS finance with the debut of USGASP.org. As the SaaS landscape evolves, so does the demand for standardized reporting. For years, the industry has faced challenges with non-GAAP metric reporting, particularly due to inconsistencies in managerial decisions surrounding ARR (Annualized Recurring Revenue). These discrepancies in calculations hinder both investors and founders from making accurate comparisons, assessing growth, and presenting a genuine financial representation of a company.

Eddie Ackerman, Strategic Finance Operating Partner at Thomvest, was instrumental in addressing this gap. "The SaaS industry needed a robust, unbiased standard-not just another vendor-driven overview, but a genuine, user-centric resource," says Ackerman.

"For too long, SaaS finance professionals have navigated a maze of definitions," he continues. "With USGASP.org, we're not simply launching a website; we're spearheading a movement toward clarity and consistency."

Designed with finance professionals in mind, usgasp.org offers a comprehensive, standardized resource for a clearer understanding and communication of SaaS metrics.

Discover the U.S. Generally Accepted SaaS Principles now at usgasp.org.

Contact Information

James Derot

Operations

info@thomvest.com

SOURCE: US GASP

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/796988/announcing-the-launch-of-usgasporg-setting-the-new-standard-for-saas-policies