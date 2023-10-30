Labwire, Inc. Shifts Growth Strategy with Acquisition of Call Affiliate, LLC and Withdrawal from Assure Media, LLC Agreement

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Labwire, Inc. (OTC PINK:LBWR), a leading force in the technology sector, announces a strategic evolution in its growth trajectory. The company has successfully acquired Call Affiliate, LLC, and made the decision to withdraw from the pending acquisition of Assure Media, LLC. These significant developments align with Labwire's commitment to fostering a , LLC arises from a fundamental disagreement on certain key terms during ongoing negotiations. Despite Labwire's initial intent to acquire Assure Media, the robust pay-per-call performance network.

The decision to withdraw from the acquisition of Assure Media, LLC arises from a fundamental disagreement on certain key terms during ongoing negotiations. Despite Labwire's initial intent to acquire Assure Media, the parties were unable to reach a consensus, leading to the amicable conclusion of the acquisition deal. Both Labwire and Assure Media, LLC will maintain open lines of communication and remain open to future collaboration should circumstances change.

Simultaneously, Labwire has completed the acquisition of Call Affiliate, LLC, a thriving pay-per-call performance network based in Miami, FL. The acquisition was executed with an undisclosed cash amount fully financed by Imperium Partners LLC, a private investment firm under the control of Shin Hwang, Labwire's President & CEO. This strategic acquisition, structured as an asset deal, grants Labwire ownership of all digital assets associated with Call Affiliate, including the domain name and the website of CallAffiliate.com, its social media accounts, and its client list. These assets are now held within a newly created, wholly-owned subsidiary of Labwire.

The previous management team at Call Affiliate will play a pivotal role in facilitating the seamless transition of pre-existing contacts from both publishers and advertisers. This acquisition aligns with Labwire's commitment to expanding its revenue streams, particularly in the consumer products and services sector, leveraging the strong industry relationships within the Labwire management team.

Shin Hwang, President & CEO of Labwire, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition of Call Affiliate, stating, "We were impressed with how Call Affiliate structured their business model in the pay-per-call industry. By staying in selective but high-margin verticals, the company has consistently maintained the margin." He added, "With their proven business model, Labwire can leverage the existing network by adding new verticals where our team has the expertise."

Call Affiliate, LLC, founded in 2019, connects publishers and advertisers in a niche market, generating commissions as sales or service leads are verified. "The scalability of this model is extremely attractive, making it a valuable addition to our portfolio," Hwang added.

Reflecting on the Assure Media deal, Hwang remarked, "It was indeed a challenging decision for Labwire to forgo the deal with Assure Media. We approached the situation with fairness and respect, recognizing the tremendous effort the Assure Media team had put into their venture. Though parting ways is regrettable, it does not foreclose the possibility of future collaboration."

Following the acquisition of Call Affiliate, Labwire unveiled several significant developments:

Strategic Partnership with Rise Marketing Group: Labwire has entered a strategic partnership with Rise Marketing Group (https://risemkg.com), a performance marketing agency led by Ben Lund, who formerly worked as Principal Account Manager at Google. Rise Marketing Group specializes in scalable lead generation and e-commerce solutions, offering advertising services, SEO, email marketing, graphic design, web development, and comprehensive reporting. This partnership is to generate high-quality leads for Labwire's advertisers through various marketing channels.

Ben Lund, Founder & CEO of Rise Marketing Group, commented, "Rise Marketing Group is pleased to be the strategic marketing partner of Labwire and is looking forward to driving scalable growth for their businesses."

Strategic Partnership with Skywell Digital: Labwire has established a strategic partnership with Skywell Digital (https://skywelldigital.com), a performance marketing agency specializing in AI-driven models. Skywell Digital provides solutions such as Knowledge Base, Persona, Customer Service, and Lead Generation AI. By integrating Skywell's AI modules, Labwire's businesses can automate customer support and lead generation processes.

Chris Wu, Founder & CEO of Skywell Digital, stated, "I'm excited to support Call Affiliate in becoming a major player in the pay-per-call network across various markets."

Opportunities for Publishers/Experienced Talents: Call Affiliate welcomes all publishers and marketing agencies to join its network. The company has already secured several major and local advertisers. Publishers interested in joining can reach out to publisher@callaffiliate.com or visit our website at https://www.callaffiliate.com for timely network inclusion. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of a publicly traded company, Call Affiliate guarantees quick payments to assist publishers with their cash flow needs. The company also helps publishers prepare landing pages, high-intent search terms, and call scripts for QA/QC purposes.

Similarly, Call Affiliate is actively seeking individuals with a growth mindset to join its team. The company offers adaptable work settings and comprehensive support from seasoned industry professionals. Leveraging over 10 years of experience in call center operation, performance marketing, interior design, brokerage, mortgage origination, financial service, and startup, the team comprehends the inherent value of the company and knows how to generously reward its members. Those interested in being part of the team can reach out by emailing growth@callaffiliate.com.

Enhanced Team: Labwire has invested in industry experts to streamline campaign building, network onboarding, and quality control. The company has engaged with BPO centers to strengthen its lead generation funnels. Labwire is building various marketing verticals in addition to being a network. The company is developing its own sales team in collaboration with sponsoring advertisers. Labwire is expected to receive financial incentives and flexibility from advertisers due to a cultivated management-level relationship.

Horizontal and Vertical Integration: By utilizing Labwire's resources and its strategic partnerships, Call Affiliate is positioned to execute multiple levels of integration. By expanding campaigns or targeted markets with advertisers or media buyers, the network becomes a supermarket for publishers allowing them to have a much higher earning potential. The company is also building its sales and origination groups to act as an advertiser allowing it to capture a much greater margin.

Hwang concluded, "With this first step completed, we are on a growth trajectory where everyone enjoys the benefits. I have no doubt that this will be a great venture."

About Call Affiliate

Call Affiliate (https://www.callaffiliate.com) operates as a Pay-Per-Call Affiliate network with a dedicated focus on connecting businesses in the consumer products and services sector with valuable phone call leads. Our commitment to excellence is underscored by our in-house Quality Assurance and Quality Control team, ensuring the delivery of top-tier leads with the highest conversion rates for our clients. Moreover, we facilitate the earliest payout for our publishers, empowering them to manage their working capital efficiently. We also foster close partnerships with advertisers, providing invaluable industry insights to further enhance campaign effectiveness.

About Labwire

Labwire (https://www.labwire.co) is an early-stage specialty retailer committed to revolutionizing the discount retail industry through innovation and cutting-edge technology. With a strong focus on rebranding, financing, and operational efficiencies, Labwire is poised to redefine the retail landscape. Labwire's flagship brand, Super 99 Centers, offers customers an exceptional shopping experience with a wide range of high-quality products at unbeatable prices.

