Loopio Announces Addition of Chris Litster to Board of Directors

Chris Litster brings high-growth expertise and a deep understanding of the technology industry to help drive Loopio's continued growth and innovation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Loopio Inc., the leading response management software company, announced today that Chris Litster has joined its Board of Directors. Chris brings decades of experience in technology leadership, and a proven track record of leading rapidly growing companies.

Chris Litster joins Loopio's Board of Directors

Image of Chris Litster

A strategic and progress-driven software executive with more than 25 years of experience leading several high-growth organizations, Chris most recently served as the CEO of Dianthus from 2022 to 2023 where he led the team responsible for acquiring direct-to-consumer brands and growing them through its proprietary AI platform. Prior to Dianthus, Chris served as the CEO of Buildium, a property management software-as-a-service (SaaS) company. During Chris' tenure, Buildium, a Sumeru Equity Partners-backed company, experienced explosive growth driven by notable product and customer experience improvements, culminating with the sale of the company to RealPage Corporation in 2019. Earlier in his career, Chris spent over 10 years at Constant Contact, holding many positions including Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, scaling the business through its billion-dollar sale to Endurance in 2016.

"We are excited to welcome Chris to our Board," says Zak Hemraj, CEO and Co-founder of Loopio. "His extensive experience and deep understanding of scaling SaaS businesses will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our market leadership and global expansion."

"I'm honored to join Loopio as a member of its Board of Directors," says Chris. "Loopio's dedication to building a customer-focused product and its employee-first culture resonates with me, and I'm excited to contribute to this next phase of innovation and growth."

The addition of Chris to Loopio's Board underscores its dedication to excellence, innovation, and industry leadership, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in its growth story as it continues to shape the future of response management.

About Loopio

Loopio's response management platform helps companies streamline their response process for RFPs, DDQs, Security Questionnaires, and any sales question that appears at any point in the sales cycle. Currently serving over 1,500 companies globally at world-leading organizations, Loopio enables sales and proposal teams to respond faster, improve response accuracy, and win more business.

Founded in 2014, Loopio is one of Canada's fastest-growing technology scale-ups. It has been listed as one of the fastest-growing companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list for four consecutive years, and it has consistently been named one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers. In 2021, Loopio raised a $200M strategic investment from Sumeru Equity Partners to fuel its next stage of growth.

To learn more about Loopio, visit loopio.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Sara Stratton

Senior Brand Communications Manager

sara.stratton@loopio.com

SOURCE: Loopio

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/796930/loopio-announces-addition-of-chris-litster-to-board-of-directors