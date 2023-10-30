Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies joins AXA XL Ecosystem as Preferred Partner

No. 1 rated dash cam and safety app enables fleet owners to improve driving safety technology adoption across key areas of their business

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Driver Technologies, Inc. (Driver), an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer driving experience, today announced its new partnership with AXA XL , a leading provider of global commercial insurance, to provide commercial drivers its scalable, hardware-free, dash cam and driver safety solution through the AXA XL Ecosystem.

Under the terms of the agreement, Driver Technologies will join the AXA XL Ecosystem as a preferred partner in a network of products and services focused on advancing technology adoption, leveraging data to solve customers' problems, enhancing risk management efforts and supporting Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.

Driver's No. 1 rated dash cam app, Driver®, transforms a fleet driver's smartphone into an advanced mobile driving assistance system and dash cam designed to make connected mobility technology more accessible.

"We're excited to welcome Driver Technologies to the AXA XL Ecosystem as the company is addressing the challenge felt by many fleet drivers worldwide who want to reduce equipment costs and installation time of new technology for fleet drivers while maintaining driver safety and privacy on the road," said Rose Hall, head of Innovation for AXA XL's Americas region and co-founder of AXA XL's Ecosystem.

As part of the partnership, members of the AXA XL Ecosystem will receive preferred access and pricing to the premium Driver app, including the highest video quality for dashcams in the industry, as well as AI safety alerts that operate on the edge that do not need to upload video to function.

Video is one of the best ways to protect drivers and their fleets; therefore, a dash cam combined with AI safety alerts via computer vision can view outside and inside the cab to identify what preceded an incident. Plus, all member company drivers will receive access to Driver's cloud storage feature, Driver Cloud, which uploads video, location and telematics data over cellular and/or WiFi, so fleets always have videos that they can share with their insurance company, employer or family members. The Driver Cloud program is also integration-free and allows easy viewing and sharing from any laptop or mobile device.

"Insurance companies on the cutting edge like AXA XL see the value that video and video-informed telematics can bring and provide a deeper understanding of how insureds drive," said Rashid Galadanci, CEO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "Video is incredibly valuable for the claims process for users as visual ground truth cuts substantial time and costs from the claims lifecycle and, in many cases, can eliminate any need for arbitration. We're excited to partner with AXA XL as one of the largest and most globally distributed insurance companies for commercial drivers as we continue our mission to democratize video, telematics and safety solutions to drivers worldwide."

About Driver Technologies

Driver Technologies is an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road. Its mobile app, Driver, transforms a driver's phone into a dash cam designed to improve road safety and make mobility technology more accessible. Driver allows users to video record their trip while receiving safety alerts such as forward collision, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings while also offering cloud-based video storage, roadside assistance services, coaching, and scoring capabilities. Users have full control over their data stored on the Driver Cloud and can choose what to share with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members. For more information, please visit drivertechnologies.com .

About AXA XL Insurance

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

