Invesco Select Trust Plc - Conversion of Securities

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Conversion of Shares

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that valid Conversion Notices have been received in respect of:

725,834 UK Equity Shares 56,002 Global Equity Income Shares 257,149 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 12,510 Managed Liquidity Shares

The respective Conversion Ratios were as follows:

- For every UK Equity Share converted, holders will receive 0.647809 Global Equity Income Shares, 1.209503 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 1.614311 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Global Equity Income Share converted, holders will receive 1.543666 UK Equity Shares, 1.867069 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 2.491956 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Balanced Risk Allocation Share converted, holders will receive 0.826786 UK Equity Shares, 0.535599 Global Equity Income Shares or 1.334689 Managed Liquidity Shares; and

- For every Managed Liquidity Share converted, holders will receive 0.619459 UK Equity Shares, 0.401291 Global Equity Income Shares or 0.749238 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.

The Conversion Ratios, which will be effective on 1 November 2023, are based on the relative net asset values of the Company's Share classes as at close of business on 19 October 2023.

Individual Shareholders' entitlements on conversion on 1 November 2023 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Fractional entitlements will be aggregated and sold in the market. The Shares arising or allotted pursuant to the conversion will rank pari passu with the existing Shares of the relevant class and, for the avoidance of doubt, will not rank for the dividends declared on 2 October 2023 in respect of the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Shares.

The net changes to the number of shares outstanding following the conversion and allotments are as follows:

- 571,702 UK Equity Shares + 456,285 Global Equity Income Shares - 207,841 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares + 63,264 Managed Liquidity Shares + 320,396 Deferred Shares

As at 30 October 2023, the total number of listed shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) is:

67,648,262 UK Equity Shares 25,120,978 Global Equity Income Shares 4,217,592 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 1,254,028 Managed Liquidity Shares

Following conversion, the total number of listed Shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) will be:

67,076,560 UK Equity Shares 25,577,263 Global Equity Income Shares 4,009,751 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 1,317,292 Managed Liquidity Shares

The Company has applied for the following numbers of Shares arising or allotted pursuant to conversion to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange:

154,132 UK Equity Shares 512,287 Global Equity Income Shares 49,308 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 75,774 Managed Liquidity Shares

Dealings in such shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 2 November 2023. It is expected that Certificates in respect of the Resulting Shares will be posted by 10 November 2023.

The Deferred Shares arising on the conversion will be cancelled.

All as formally approved by the Board on 30 October 2023.

Contact:

James Poole

Senior Company Secretary

Invesco Asset Management Limited

0207 543 3559