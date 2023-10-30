Invesco Select Trust Plc - 2024 Conversion Dates

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

2024 Conversion Dates

The Company enables shareholders to alter their asset allocation to reflect their views of prevailing markets through the opportunity to convert between share classes every three months.

The conversion dates for 2024 are set out below. Elections for conversion must be received by close of business ten days prior to the respective conversion date. Where that day is not a business day, elections by way of CREST must be transmitted and properly authenticated by 6.00pm on the last preceding business day. Written elections will be accepted if received by the first post on the following business day.

Conversion Date Date by which elections for conversion must be received 01 February 2024 22 January 2024 01 May 2024 21 April 2024 01 August 2024 22 July 2024 01 November 2024 22 October 2024

Instructions on how to convert Shares on any conversion date are available on the web pages of all the share classes on the Investment Manager's website: https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-select-trust-plc.html and from the Company Secretary.

Company Secretary: Invesco Asset Management Limited

Contact: James Poole

0207 543 3559

30 October 2023