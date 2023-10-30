Invesco Select Trust Plc - 2024 Conversion Dates
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
2024 Conversion Dates
The Company enables shareholders to alter their asset allocation to reflect their views of prevailing markets through the opportunity to convert between share classes every three months.
The conversion dates for 2024 are set out below. Elections for conversion must be received by close of business ten days prior to the respective conversion date. Where that day is not a business day, elections by way of CREST must be transmitted and properly authenticated by 6.00pm on the last preceding business day. Written elections will be accepted if received by the first post on the following business day.
Conversion Date
Date by which elections for conversion must be received
01 February 2024
22 January 2024
01 May 2024
21 April 2024
01 August 2024
22 July 2024
01 November 2024
22 October 2024
Instructions on how to convert Shares on any conversion date are available on the web pages of all the share classes on the Investment Manager's website: https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-select-trust-plc.html and from the Company Secretary.
Company Secretary: Invesco Asset Management Limited
Contact: James Poole
0207 543 3559
30 October 2023