Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada Sustainability Report FY22: Food

Tetra Pak 2022 Sustainability Report

Tetra Pak® Custom Printing

In 2022, we debuted an industry-first innovation that will bring new opportunities for brands to use food and beverage cartons to connect and engage with consumers. Tetra Pak® Custom Printing uses digital printing technology to deliver smaller batches of carton packaging, along with increased flexibility to print multiple designs compared to traditional carton printing. This means marketers can be more agile, creative and targeted with their on-pack messaging, giving brands new ways to communicate with customers about the foods they eat.

We showed off these capabilities at PACK EXPO in September 2022 with custom printed cartons just for that industry event. Each of our four carton designs featured a different piece of Tetra Pak® equipment and messaging geared toward the PACK EXPO audience.

Securing Milk Availability in Schools

Tetra Pak is invested in making sure students have access to safe, nutritious milk through school meal programs. While most schools continue to use traditional chilled milk, market factors are causing some to lose access to their local chilled milk provider.

Some school districts use shelf-stable milk to ensure availability, alleviate logistics challenges and reduce milk that may spoil over a holiday break or during other unexpected closures. The Dallas Independent School District (Dallas ISD) participated in a shelf-stable milk pilot in early 2022 and saw a projected cost savings, fewer weekly deliveries of milk and increased milk consumption. These were similar findings to other school districts that previously conducted shelf-stable milk pilots.

Following the Dallas ISD pilot, Tetra Pak was invited to speak to the Urban School Food Alliance on shelf-stable milk for schools. The Urban School Food Alliance is a nonprofit organization created by school food service professionals to address the unique needs of the nation's largest school districts. Tetra Pak continues to work with school districts to find ways to ensure milk availability.

Optimizing Cheesemaking With Technology and Knowledge

Using our state-of-the-art cheesemaking equipment, data and deep knowledge of cheese technology, we're working with customers to optimize their cheesemaking process. Tetra Pak customers choose a cheesemaking parameter that is important to them, such as a higher yield or quality, and then Tetra Pak's cheese technology and data science teams use customer data, automation expertise and artificial intelligence to achieve the desired outcome.

This means our customers can get a higher yield or higher quality product from the same amount of milk, energy and labor, thus making cheesemaking more sustainable and minimizing food loss.

Educating Consumers on Shelf-Stable Milk

In continuation of our efforts to educate consumers on how shelf-stable milk is processed and packaged, Tetra Pak sponsored content titled, "Milk that doesn't have to be refrigerated? How does that work?" The article was placed in more than 900 publications across the market and educated consumers about the convenience, quality and sustainability benefits of shelf-stable milk.

