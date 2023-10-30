Anzeige
Montag, 30.10.2023
Spekulation für KW 44: InnoCan vor heftigem Kurssprung?
Norsk Hydro: Reminder - Invitation to Hydro's Capital Markets Day, Oslo, November 29-30, 2023

Hydro invites you to our Capital Markets Day on November 29-30, 2023.

Registration:
Please use this linkfor registration.

Location:
The event will take place at Vækerø Park, Drammensveien 260, 0283 Oslo, Norway. For those who cannot attend in person, you can follow the presentations on November 29 through a webcast.

All roundtable sessions and 1:1 meeting will take place at the same address.

Agenda
All times in CET.

November 29:

Presentation and Q&A

08:30 - 09:00 Registration and light breakfast
09:00 - 12:00 CEO and Business Area presentations and Q&A
12:00 - 13:00 Break and lunch
13:00 - 14:00 CFO presentation and Q&A

Roundtables

14:15 - 15:00 Sustainability roundtable
15:15 - 16:00 Finance roundtable

November 30:

Roundtables

09:00 - 09:45 Extrusions roundtable
10:00 - 10:45 Aluminium Metal and Recycling roundtable
11:00 - 11.45 Bauxite & Alumina roundtable
12:00 - 12.45 Energy roundtable
12:45 - 13:30 Lunch and departure

1:1 meetings, 09:00 - 13:00

1:1 meetings with President & CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim and CFO Pål Kildemo. Please indicate your interest in a 1:1 meeting when signing up for the event. If a 1:1 meeting is confirmed, you will receive your confirmed meeting schedule in advance. Each meeting will have a 45-minute duration.

We kindly ask you to register your interest by November 1, by sending the 'Registration form'. We will confirm your participation shortly thereafter.

Alternatives for joining virtually:

  • For the presentation and Q&A (video): You can follow the session between 09:00-14:00 by joining the 'webcast (https://vimeo.com/event/3749535/embed/322940e175)'. You will not be able to ask questions when attending virtually.
  • For roundtables (video/audio): You can join and ask questions by connecting through Teams (dial-in or Teams link). This will be distributed as per your registration.

Yours faithfully,
for Norsk Hydro ASA

Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations

martine.rambol.hagen@hydro.com


