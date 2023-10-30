Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2023) - S (TSXV: SSV) (OTCQX: SSVFF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London. Rob Macdonald, VP Exploration of S will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 175 mining companies and more than 500 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on November 20-21.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment London can register for a free pass here: https://hubs.la/Q026gbp80

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About S

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the identification of world-class mineral deposits in major jurisdictions, advancing them either directly or through joint-venture relationships. Our specific emphasis is on advancing the 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas project, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver-lead-zinc deposits, to a production decision. Southern has assembled a team of highly experienced technical, operational and transactional professionals to support our efforts in developing (recent robust PEA; updated economics pending including recent resource update) the Cerro Las Minitas project into a premier, high-grade, silver-lead-zinc mine. Our property portfolio also includes the Oro porphyry copper-gold project and the Hermanas gold-silver vein project where permitting applications for drilling programs are underway; both are located in southern New Mexico, USA.

For additional Information, please contact:

S

Jay Oness

VP Corporate Development

6046412759

joness@mnxltd.com

www.southernsilverexploration.com