Inflow's Completed Direct to Phase II SBIR, Awarded by AFWERX Titled LOKI

Unique capability provides a proactive approach to predicting possible insider threats.

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Inflowlogistics LLC, dba Inflow, announces it was awarded a direct to Phase II SBIR by AFWERX on Dec. 13, 2022, and successfully completed Aug. 28, 2023. Inflow's Phase II SBIR was titled, Loss of Operational Knowledge and Information (LOKI) System, and sponsored by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). This unique and innovative system allows for any agency, department, or entity to proactively predict if an employee could be a possible insider threat. This unique capability fills a significant gap within the Department of the Air Force (DAF) and across all government agencies. Inflow's prototype is ready and capable for a Direct to Phase III Implementation. For inquiries regarding how to gain access to this unique capability, please reach out to Inflow at contact@inflow-ns.com.

About Inflow

At Inflow, our mission is simple: to Make it Matter for every employee, every customer, every mission. Inflow's leadership has spent 25 years protecting our country's infrastructure from worldwide adversaries, implementing innovative tradecrafts, systems, and techniques to strengthen our Nation's capabilities. At Inflow, we work to increase the flow of information, providing actionable intelligence, and increasing the cyber warfighter's capabilities. Inflow's service offerings include Intelligence, Identity Intelligence (I2), Training, Cyber, and value-added Thought Leadership. Inflow provides support across the Intelligence Community (IC) and Department of Defense (DoD) for offensive measures that target enemy infrastructures; defensive measures that prevent attacks and protect; and exploitative measures that extract valuable information from weapons, computer systems and networks. Headquartered in San Antonio, we have deployed experts around the world (i.e., Europe, Afghanistan, Kuwait, etc.) to support the government's missions. Inflow is a woman-owned small business with a unified culture and a structured career plan for all employees increasing our ability to retain quality subject matter experts and attract high-caliber talent. We believe if we take care of our employees, they will take care of the mission. Inflow is a small business with large business capabilities: 1) Employee-focused culture 2) Mature scalable business process, dedicated recruiting team, TS facilities clearance. 3) DCAA Approved Accounting System 4) Commitment to Quality demonstrated by our ISSO and CMMI Certifications 5) Commitment to innovation, demonstrated by both of our Phase II SBIR Awards for Innovative ARES System and LOKI System. 6) Headquarters in San Antonio, TX, with satellite offices. Inflow is a prime contract holder on GSA's IT-70 Schedule, GSA's PSS, SeaPort-e NXG and a prime contract award for OASIS SB in Pool 1, 3 and 4. For more information, visit www.inflow-ns.com.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

