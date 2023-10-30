Global Technology Solutions Inc.: How One Simple Initiative Changes the Way US Administrative Law Judges Process Citizens' Appeals

Agencies can now improve citizen satisfaction, while saving hundreds of thousands in operational costs, reducing burnout of administrative judges, and improving workforce retention.

THE BRONX, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Global Technology Solutions, a company focused on customer service technology, announces Digital Appeal Recording Solution (DARS), a whole new way for government agencies to clear a backlog of appeals and save hundreds of hours doing it. DARS is a new, government-compliant, easy-to-use tool with automation, analytics and reporting built in.





Administrative Law Judge Claim Appeal Processing Government

Administrative law judge sitting in her office, processing citizens' claims and appeals remotely with Digital Recording Appeal System and AWS Connect





An average administrative law judge is wasting 5+ hours each work week, just clicking in frustration between different applications - simply so they can do their job. The problem with that is those applications were not intended for conducting hearings online.

"If I have 75 scheduled hearings, I can only manage 25-30 of them, and each one takes 30-45 days to set up. This is incredibly frustrating!"

-Administrative law judge, government workforce agency, Florida

A new system has been developed that will save government agencies hundreds of hours of work and reduce administrative judges' burnout.

The new system, called DARS, is a web-based platform that automates the most time-consuming and repetitive tasks associated with processing claims and appeals. DARS is already being used by several U.S. government agencies and has proven to be a successful solution.

With DARS, agencies can improve citizen satisfaction, save hundreds of thousands in operational costs, and reduce administrative judges' burnout.

Visit www.reducereschedules.com to see it at work.

Contact Information

Dimitry Manousevich

Marketing Manager

info@reducereschedules.com

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAOJQy7USRk

SOURCE: Global Technology Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/797585/how-one-simple-initiative-changes-the-way-us-administrative-law-judges-process-citizens-appeals