Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRW LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2023 / 14:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.5037 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1692910 CODE: KRW LN ISIN: LU1900066975 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRW LN Sequence No.: 281468 EQS News ID: 1760719 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 30, 2023 09:45 ET (13:45 GMT)