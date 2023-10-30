Regions Bank Recognized as a 'Best Place To Work for Disability Inclusion' in 2023

The bank's commitment earns a score of 100 on the 2023 Disability Equality Index.

Regions Bank on Thursday announced the company has received the highest possible score of 100 on the 2023 Disability Equality Index®, the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. With this year's distinction, Regions has now been named a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" for the third consecutive year.

"Regions Bank has a strong commitment to providing a workplace where everyone can thrive," said Clara Green, head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Regions. "We are proud of our score of 100, but that doesn't mean we don't have more work to do. We want to continue to create a workplace environment where associates of all abilities feel included, and our workforce reflects the communities we serve."

The Disability Equality Index is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN. Participating companies receive a score on a scale of zero to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion." Since its inception in 2015, participation in the Disability Equality Index has grown six times - from 80 companies in the inaugural year to 485 in 2023.

Regions' commitment to disability inclusion supports associates, customers and the communities the bank serves:

Regions has a dedicated Disability Services and Outreach Manager who manages external and internal outreach efforts.

Regions celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month every year by hosting educational events for associates.

Regions provides associates with the opportunity to self-identify as having a disability.

Regions is dedicated to inclusivity and accessibility for its customers, providing accessible products and services both in person and online.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $156 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

About the Disability Equality Index

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: https://disabilityin.org/what-we-do/disability-equality-index/.

