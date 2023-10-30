LyondellBasell Receives Supply Chain Excellence Award From SC Johnson

Award honors the LyondellBasell commitment to strong supply chain support

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / LyondellBasell is pleased to announce it received the Supply Chain Excellence Award from SC Johnson in recognition of its strong supply chain support during weather disruptions and the pandemic.

Winners were announced at an awards ceremony during SC Johnson's Together We Win event in Milwaukee on September 19, 2023.

"We are honored to be the recipient of the Supply Chain Excellence Award, and we value our longstanding relationship with SC Johnson," said Palmer Giddings, vice president, Polyolefins Americas at LyondellBasell. "Our customer-focused global supply chain organization provided exceptional performance to support SC Johnson with solutions during unprecedented times ensuring their products were able to reach consumers."

Out of thousands of suppliers in SC Johnson's network, LyondellBasell was among the seven recipients that were recognized at the award presentation event.

