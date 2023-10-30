Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2023) - ME3 Digital, a leading advocate for women's empowerment in the workplace, is pleased to announce its recent achievements at the prestigious 16th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Women in Business. The Globee Awards, renowned for their commitment to recognizing excellence in the business world, have honored ME3 Digital with a standout award this year.

As the driving force behind ME3 Digital, Michaela Falco has consistently demonstrated her industry expertise. Under her leadership, ME3 Digital has excelled, gaining recognition for delivering innovative digital marketing solutions and fostering strong client relationships.

The 16th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Women in Business celebrate women-led organizations and individuals who have shown exceptional dedication and innovation across various business categories. This accolade applauds outstanding achievements in customer service, innovation, leadership, and more. The awards program welcomes organizations of all sizes and industries, from pioneering startups to established corporations.

Michaela Falco, Founder of ME3 Digital, expressed her gratitude for the recognition, stating, "I'm humbled by the amount of recognition the ME3 Digital team has received this year. We are honored to be recognized at the 16th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Women in Business. This award reflects the commitment and exceptional contributions of our young, tenacious team of women. Congratulations to all the category winners and thank you to the judges for recognizing the achievements of women in business. This award motivates us to continue creating worthwhile opportunities at ME3 and we're proud to path the way for young women-led marketing agencies."

San Madan, President of Globee Awards, congratulated the winners, saying, "Congratulations to the extraordinary victors of the 16th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Women in Business. Your remarkable achievements and commitment to excellence have set new industry standards. Each of you has demonstrated unparalleled innovation, leadership, and perseverance, embodying the true spirit of business excellence. May your success inspire others to reach greater heights. Well done!"

The judging process involved over 180 esteemed experts, both women and men, from around the world, representing diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Learn more about the panel of judges here.

The Globee Awards present recognition in various programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women in Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.

ME3 Digital is a leading digital marketing agency known for providing innovative and results-driven solutions to businesses of all sizes. With a focus in social media marketing, content marketing, influencer marketing, and more, ME3 Digital helps clients expand their online presence and achieve their marketing goals. Founded by Michaela Falco, ME3 Digital stands as a symbol of excellence in the digital marketing industry, with a strong commitment to delivering value and ensuring the success of its clients.

For more information about Michaela Falco and ME3 Digital, please visit the website.

