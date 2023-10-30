Anzeige
MBH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBERS IAN ELSEY, KEVIN HANBURY, PETER LAWRENCE & SIMON MARTIN

MBH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBERS IAN ELSEY, KEVIN HANBURY, PETER LAWRENCE & SIMON MARTIN 

MBH Corporation Plc (M8H) 
MBH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBERS IAN ELSEY, KEVIN HANBURY, PETER LAWRENCE & SIMON MARTIN 
30-Oct-2023 / 14:16 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[London, 30 October 2023], MBH Corporation plc (MBH), a diversified investment holding company, has today announced the 
addition of four new senior board members, with immediate effect, bringing significant further global experience to its 
Board. 
Ian Elsey, Kevin Hanbury, Peter Lawrence & Simon Martin all join the MBH Board, meaning that the Board now comprises 
six members also including Paul Seabridge [Chair & CEO] and Mo Miah [Executive Director]. Stan Patey [Non-Executive 
Vice Chair], now resigns from his Board responsibilities with immediate effect. 
New Board Member summaries: 
Ian Elsey - Executive Director. Since 1997, Ian has been CEO of the MBH Group company Gaysha and active director of GS 
Contracts delivering quality construction, refurbishment and specialist joinery services. He is a highly experienced 
senior leader and being involved in the construction sector for over 30 years has also been involved in introducing 
technology and innovation to the sector. Ian is actively involved in mergers and acquisitions, acquiring, and then 
mentoring construction businesses through growth. With previous European Board Member experience, he is highly focused 
on supporting the MBH Construction vertical. 
Kevin Hanbury - Executive Director. Kevin is the Managing Director of the MBH Group company 3Ks Engineering as well as 
being Managing Director of Dragon Engineering. He became Managing Director of 3Ks at the age of 30 and today the 
company manufactures equipment for sectors including oil and gas, rail, steel, defence and marine. In addition, Kevin 
is currently focused on growing the Engineering vertical within MBH and now re-joins the Board with considerable 
experience in this area. 
Peter Lawrence - Independent Non-Executive Director. Peter is the Founder and Managing Director of Human Capital 
Department. A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (FCIPD), he holds a Masters Degree in 
Human Resource Management and an MBA. He has worked in a variety of human resource management, training and development 
roles at senior management and director level, including with global organisations such as ExxonMobil and GE. Peter is 
a member of the Institute of Directors and his talent management and HR background will greatly benefit MBH. 
Simon Martin - Executive Director and CFO. Simon joins MBH as CFO and Board Executive Director. He is an ACA, qualified 
accountant with an audit/accountancy background with KPMG. He has held various senior finance roles with Yu Energy & 
Wandisco and was Head of Finance for MBH in the UK in 2022. He is also the current CFO for Opulentia Capital and has 
extensive experience of acquisitions, having overseen 15 during the past few years. Simon will bring strong financial 
experience to the Group. 
Ian Elsey holds 98,805 direct shares which represents 1.66% interest in the securities of the Company. 
Kevin Hanbury holds 315,766 direct shares which represents 5.32% interest in the securities of the Company. 
Peter Lawrence holds no shares or interest in the securities of the Company. 
Simon Martin holds no shares or interest in the securities of the Company. 
 
Director: Ian Elsey 
Current Directorships: 
Maxpan Limited 
Paxman Joineries Ltd 
C-Elect Associates Ltd 
Holmes Joinery and Manufacturing Co. Ltd 
Holmes MTE Ventures Ltd 
G.S. Contracts Partners LLP 
G.S Contracts Holdings Ltd 
G.S Contracts (Joinery) Ltd 
Queenswood Group Ltd 
Gaysha Partners LLP 
London Fire Doors Ltd 
Gaysha Ltd 
Milbridge Construction Ltd 
C-Elect Holdings Ltd 
Holmes Joinery Partners LLP 
Past Directorships in last 5 years: 
Holmes Manufacturing Ltd 
GS Interiors Ltd 
Queenswood Partners Ltd 
D1SPV Ltd 
Gaysha Developments Ltd 
Resin Bound Paving Ltd 
Gaysha Surfaces Ltd 
Initiative MI Ltd 
Director: Kevin Hanbury 
Current Directorships: 
Dragon Engineering Services Ltd 
Opulentia SPV Holdco 20 Ltd 
3K's Engineering Partners LLP 
3K Machine Tool Ltd 
Leira Ltd 
Director: Peter Lawrence 
Current Directorships: 
Human Capital Department Ltd 
 
Director: Simon Martin 
Current Directorships: 
Opulentia Partners LLP 
Falcon Recreation Partners LLP 
Past Directorships in last 5 years: 
Robinsons Caravans Partnership LLP 
 
For: Ian Elsey, Kevin Hanbury, Peter Lawrence, Simon Martin: 
1. Do not have any unspent convictions in relation to indictable offences; 
2. Have not been a director of a company which has been placed in receivership, insolvent liquidation, administration, 
been subject to a voluntary arrangement or any composition or arrangement with its creditors generally or any class of 
its creditors whilst he was a director of that company or within the 12 months after he ceased to be a director of that 
company 
3. Have not been a partner in any partnership which has been placed in insolvent liquidation, administration or been 
the subject of a partnership voluntary arrangement whilst he was a partner in that partnership or within the 12 months 
after he ceased to be a partner in that partnership; 
4. Have not been the owner of any assets or a partner in any partnership which has been placed in receivership whilst 
he was a partner in that partnership or within the 12 months after he ceased to be a partner in that partnership; 
5. Have not been publicly criticised by any statutory or regulatory authority (including recognised professional 
bodies); or 
6. Have not been disqualified by a court from acting as a director of any company or from acting in the management or 
conduct of the affairs of a company. 
On 13 October MBH announced a number of other key changes to its board and leadership team as well as, subject to 
regulatory approvals, the intention to sell four existing Group companies: Acacia Training, Academy 1 Group, Logistica 
Holdings & Samuel Hobson. 
 
More information relating to the MBH Corporation Board can be found at the link: 
www.mbhcorporation.com/mbh-board 
 
For IR and media enquiries: 
MBH Corporation 
Charlotte Fordham 
charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com 
+44 (0) 770 396 3953 
Corporate Adviser 
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited 
Brian Stockbridge 
brian@first-sentinel.com 
+44 (0) 20 3855 5551 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BPNYZL95 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     M8H 
LEI Code:   213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43 
Sequence No.: 281476 
EQS News ID:  1760751 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1760751&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2023 10:16 ET (14:16 GMT)

