DJ MBH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBERS IAN ELSEY, KEVIN HANBURY, PETER LAWRENCE & SIMON MARTIN

MBH Corporation Plc (M8H) MBH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBERS IAN ELSEY, KEVIN HANBURY, PETER LAWRENCE & SIMON MARTIN 30-Oct-2023 / 14:16 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [London, 30 October 2023], MBH Corporation plc (MBH), a diversified investment holding company, has today announced the addition of four new senior board members, with immediate effect, bringing significant further global experience to its Board. Ian Elsey, Kevin Hanbury, Peter Lawrence & Simon Martin all join the MBH Board, meaning that the Board now comprises six members also including Paul Seabridge [Chair & CEO] and Mo Miah [Executive Director]. Stan Patey [Non-Executive Vice Chair], now resigns from his Board responsibilities with immediate effect. New Board Member summaries: Ian Elsey - Executive Director. Since 1997, Ian has been CEO of the MBH Group company Gaysha and active director of GS Contracts delivering quality construction, refurbishment and specialist joinery services. He is a highly experienced senior leader and being involved in the construction sector for over 30 years has also been involved in introducing technology and innovation to the sector. Ian is actively involved in mergers and acquisitions, acquiring, and then mentoring construction businesses through growth. With previous European Board Member experience, he is highly focused on supporting the MBH Construction vertical. Kevin Hanbury - Executive Director. Kevin is the Managing Director of the MBH Group company 3Ks Engineering as well as being Managing Director of Dragon Engineering. He became Managing Director of 3Ks at the age of 30 and today the company manufactures equipment for sectors including oil and gas, rail, steel, defence and marine. In addition, Kevin is currently focused on growing the Engineering vertical within MBH and now re-joins the Board with considerable experience in this area. Peter Lawrence - Independent Non-Executive Director. Peter is the Founder and Managing Director of Human Capital Department. A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (FCIPD), he holds a Masters Degree in Human Resource Management and an MBA. He has worked in a variety of human resource management, training and development roles at senior management and director level, including with global organisations such as ExxonMobil and GE. Peter is a member of the Institute of Directors and his talent management and HR background will greatly benefit MBH. Simon Martin - Executive Director and CFO. Simon joins MBH as CFO and Board Executive Director. He is an ACA, qualified accountant with an audit/accountancy background with KPMG. He has held various senior finance roles with Yu Energy & Wandisco and was Head of Finance for MBH in the UK in 2022. He is also the current CFO for Opulentia Capital and has extensive experience of acquisitions, having overseen 15 during the past few years. Simon will bring strong financial experience to the Group. Ian Elsey holds 98,805 direct shares which represents 1.66% interest in the securities of the Company. Kevin Hanbury holds 315,766 direct shares which represents 5.32% interest in the securities of the Company. Peter Lawrence holds no shares or interest in the securities of the Company. Simon Martin holds no shares or interest in the securities of the Company. Director: Ian Elsey Current Directorships: Maxpan Limited Paxman Joineries Ltd C-Elect Associates Ltd Holmes Joinery and Manufacturing Co. Ltd Holmes MTE Ventures Ltd G.S. Contracts Partners LLP G.S Contracts Holdings Ltd G.S Contracts (Joinery) Ltd Queenswood Group Ltd Gaysha Partners LLP London Fire Doors Ltd Gaysha Ltd Milbridge Construction Ltd C-Elect Holdings Ltd Holmes Joinery Partners LLP Past Directorships in last 5 years: Holmes Manufacturing Ltd GS Interiors Ltd Queenswood Partners Ltd D1SPV Ltd Gaysha Developments Ltd Resin Bound Paving Ltd Gaysha Surfaces Ltd Initiative MI Ltd Director: Kevin Hanbury Current Directorships: Dragon Engineering Services Ltd Opulentia SPV Holdco 20 Ltd 3K's Engineering Partners LLP 3K Machine Tool Ltd Leira Ltd Director: Peter Lawrence Current Directorships: Human Capital Department Ltd Director: Simon Martin Current Directorships: Opulentia Partners LLP Falcon Recreation Partners LLP Past Directorships in last 5 years: Robinsons Caravans Partnership LLP For: Ian Elsey, Kevin Hanbury, Peter Lawrence, Simon Martin: 1. Do not have any unspent convictions in relation to indictable offences; 2. Have not been a director of a company which has been placed in receivership, insolvent liquidation, administration, been subject to a voluntary arrangement or any composition or arrangement with its creditors generally or any class of its creditors whilst he was a director of that company or within the 12 months after he ceased to be a director of that company 3. Have not been a partner in any partnership which has been placed in insolvent liquidation, administration or been the subject of a partnership voluntary arrangement whilst he was a partner in that partnership or within the 12 months after he ceased to be a partner in that partnership; 4. Have not been the owner of any assets or a partner in any partnership which has been placed in receivership whilst he was a partner in that partnership or within the 12 months after he ceased to be a partner in that partnership; 5. Have not been publicly criticised by any statutory or regulatory authority (including recognised professional bodies); or 6. Have not been disqualified by a court from acting as a director of any company or from acting in the management or conduct of the affairs of a company. On 13 October MBH announced a number of other key changes to its board and leadership team as well as, subject to regulatory approvals, the intention to sell four existing Group companies: Acacia Training, Academy 1 Group, Logistica Holdings & Samuel Hobson. More information relating to the MBH Corporation Board can be found at the link: www.mbhcorporation.com/mbh-board For IR and media enquiries: MBH Corporation Charlotte Fordham charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com +44 (0) 770 396 3953 Corporate Adviser First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited Brian Stockbridge brian@first-sentinel.com +44 (0) 20 3855 5551 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BPNYZL95 Category Code: BOA TIDM: M8H LEI Code: 213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43 Sequence No.: 281476 EQS News ID: 1760751 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1760751&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2023 10:16 ET (14:16 GMT)