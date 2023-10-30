Polycycl Private Ltd. and Re Sustainability Limited: PolyCycl and Re Sustainability forge strategic partnership to establish plastic feedstock preparation facilities for chemical recycling and circular economy initiatives

CHANDIGARH and HYDERABAD, India , Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Re Sustainability Limited (formerly known as Ramky Enviro Engineers), Asia's largest integrated waste management company, and PolyCycl Private Limited, a pioneer in chemical recycling of post-consumer plastics, have announced a business collaboration for development of a network of feedstock facilities in India for chemical recycling of plastics.

The collaboration aims to extract low-grade plastics, such as single-use flexible films and packaging waste, from multiple streams and prepare them as feedstock for chemical recycling projects run by PolyCycl and its partners. Such plastics are a commingled mix of different resins and tend to have a high degree of contamination that makes them incompatible for conversion to pellets using conventional mechanical recycling methods. By leveraging chemical recycling techniques, these plastics will be transformed into a range of hydrocarbon molecules that serve as essential building blocks for manufacturing of sustainable circular polymers, green chemicals and renewable fuels.

The companies aim to establish the first such sorting and pre-processing facility at Delhi.

According to data from India's Central Pollution Control Board, over 10,000 tons of waste plastics end up in landfills across the country every day. Globally, more than 8.3 billion tonnes of plastic have been produced since the 1950s, with over 5.0 billion tons dumped in landfills across different parts of the world today.

"From a material perspective, waste plastics are a reserve of hydrocarbon that we have sitting above the ground. While they currently pose environmental and societal challenges, our collaboration with Re Sustainability aims to convert them into a valuable resource for a plastic-to-plastic circular economy," says Amit Tandon, CEO of PolyCycl. "Through this collaboration, we are excited to demonstrate commercial scale extraction of low-grade waste plastics from landfills, using automated and high-throughput methods. A large part of such plastics cannot be recycled using conventional methods and the collaboration aims to expand the quantum of plastics being recycled in the country."

"Re Sustainability's journey towards sustainable resource recovery and circular economy demonstrates our commitment to creating long-term value and building resilience for a more sustainable world. We see green innovation and partnerships as the two most significant drivers of circular economy in India, enabling both environmental protection and resource recovery at scale," said Mr. Masood Mallick, CEO, Re Sustainability Limited.

About Re Sustainability Limited

Re Sustainability Limited (ReSL), a KKR-backed company, is a leading provider of comprehensive environmental management services, specializing in sustainable solutions.

ReSL offers diverse environmental services and solutions, including waste management (hazardous, municipal, and biomedical), MAR POL compliance, construction waste mitigation, e-waste management, waste-to-energy conversion, recycling (sewage, paper, and plastic), integrated waste management, environmental remediation, advanced effluent treatment plants (ETPs), wastewater treatment, automated car park management, and facilities management.

With a global presence in India, Singapore, the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Tanzania, and the USA, ReSL leverages over 25 years of experience to deliver comprehensive solutions across the waste value chain.

Integrating cutting-edge technologies, sustainable practices, and regulatory compliance, ReSL empowers organizations to achieve their sustainability goals in a complex environmental landscape.

About PolyCycl

PolyCycl is a circular economy technology company that is focused on recycling low-grade waste plastics into high-quality chemical feedstocks for use in production of new plastics and other sustainable products.

The company's patented technology converts landfill diverted plastics to hydrocarbon oils via a cost-effective and fully continuous thermo-chemical process. These versatile oils serve as raw materials for the production of new low-carbon plastics, sustainable chemicals and eco-friendly blendstocks for use across industries, transportation and aviation.

To complement the conversion process, PolyCycl also has proprietary expertise in extracting waste plastics from mixed waste streams and purifying the hydrocarbon oils generated from the conversion process.

For more information, please visit https://www.polycycl.com/

