Global Baby Food Market Set to Hit USD 143.65 Billion by 2030, Growing at 5.90% CAGR, Fueled by Rising Awareness of Innovative Baby Products, Projects Kings Research

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the recent report released by Kings Research, the global Baby Food Market size is expected to reach USD 143.65 billion in revenue by 2030 from USD 86.45 billion in 2022, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.90% from 2023 to 2030. The rising awareness of innovative baby products, along with well-structured retail marketing efforts, is driving the baby food market expansion.

Furthermore, the growing number of working women and rising parenting concerns are propelling market growth. Additionally, the advantages of baby food, including its soft texture, easy digestibility, and associated health benefits, are contributing to increasing product demand.

Trending Now: SimpliFed Announces Improved Baby Formula in 2023

In March 2023, SimpliFed, the telehealth service committed to making inclusive infant feeding support more accessible, revealed a distribution partnership with Nature's One, the creators of Baby's Only® Formulas. This collaboration will enable SimpliFed to offer organic infant formula to families in need.

Global Baby Food Market Report Overview :

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 86.45 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 143.65 Billion CAGR 5.90 % No. of Pages 120 Segments Covered Type, Category, Form, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Ease of Accessibility and Availability of Conventional Baby Food to Augment Market Growth Rising Implementation of Marketing Strategies by Supermarkets/Hypermarkets to Support Market Proliferation Opportunity Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Food to Augment Baby Food Market Progress

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global baby food market are employing key strategies such as partnerships, product innovations, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures to expand their product offerings. Their expansion and investment efforts encompass activities such as boosting R&D, establishing new manufacturing facilities, and optimizing supply chains.

For instance, in December 2022, Mother Nurture introduced a freshly launched range of baby foods that have received the approval of parents and the taste buds of babies. These products are sourced from premium farms and factories around the globe.

Key players profiled in the global baby food market include:

Nestle

Danone S.A.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Abbott

Heilongjiang Feihe Dairy Co., Ltd.

HiPP

The Kraft Heinz Company

Hero Group

Kewpie Corporation

FrieslandCampina

The global Baby Food Market is segmented as:

By Category

Organic

Conventional

Ease of Accessibility and Availability of Conventional Baby Food to Augment Market Growth



Based on category, the conventional segment dominated the global baby food market, accounting for the largest share in 2022. The ease of availability and accessibility of these products with most grocery stores stocking them are attributable to the segmental growth. Furthermore, these products come in a wide range of flavors and textures, catering to the diverse preferences and dietary requirements of infants. As a result, parents find it convenient to purchase these conventional baby food options, which is bolstering market expansion.

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Drugstores/ Pharmacies

Convenience Store

Online Channel

Rising Implementation of Marketing Strategies by Supermarkets/Hypermarkets to Support Market Proliferation

In terms of distribution channels, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is foreseen to lead the global baby food market through the projection period. This growth can be attributed to the growing popularity and awareness of baby food worldwide. Furthermore, aggressive marketing strategies, along with attractive discounts offered by supermarkets/hypermarkets, are driving product consumption through these channels, thereby stimulating market growth.

Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Food to Augment Baby Food Market Progress

The increasing demand for natural and organic food for infants and babies can be attributed to the rising number of working women in recent years. Additionally, consumers are gravitating toward packaged baby foods due to their busy schedules and hectic work routines, valuing the convenience and nutritional richness these products offer.

Recognizing that the health and nutrition of children are paramount, baby food manufacturers are prioritizing higher quality and affordable options, which is supporting market expansion. The combination of a growing infant population and increased availability of organic baby food is expected to fuel market growth in the foreseeable future.

Surging Working Women Population in APAC to Aid Market Proliferation

Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global baby food market over the forecast period driven by an increasing working women population and a growing awareness of the importance of nutritious baby food for infant health. Additionally, strong distribution and marketing channels, along with various distribution options, are likely to contribute to the market's expansion.

Moreover, prominent companies in the regional baby food market are engaging in mergers & acquisitions to gain a competitive advantage. Market players are further establishing partnerships with small and medium sized businesses to ensure the availability of baby food, which is driving the domestic market growth.

