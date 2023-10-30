Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30
[30.10.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.10.23
IE000LZC9NM0
7,315,491.00
USD
0
42,775,338.66
5.8472
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.10.23
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,034,940.00
EUR
0
16,097,837.37
5.3042
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.10.23
IE000GETKIK8
4,635,921.00
GBP
0
36,471,027.30
7.8671
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.10.23
IE000XIITCN5
824,976.00
GBP
0
5,874,105.30
7.1203