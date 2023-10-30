Zeebu Token Lists on BitMart Exchange

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Zeebu, the Web3 Neobank for telecoms, is excited to announce that its loyalty token, ZBU, is now available for trading on BitMart, a leading cryptocurrency exchange recognized worldwide. This listing brings exciting opportunities to BitMart users, making Zeebu accessible to BitMart's 3M+ global community allowing them to officially trade the ZBU/USDT trading pair.

Listing Schedule:

Users can deposit ZBU starting on Oct. 28 at 9:00 AM UTC.

Trading of ZBU will commence on Oct. 30 at 9:00 AM UTC.

Withdrawals of ZBU will be available starting Oct. 31 at 9:00 AM UTC.

Zeebu's ZBU token is a game-changer in the telecom carrier industry. It's designed to transform the way telecom carriers do business by enabling swift B2B invoice settlements and seamless cross-border payments, fostering a new era of global telecom payment system. ZBU, which operates on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and pegged on Binance Smart Chain as a BEP-20 token, isn't just another digital token; it's a key to simplifying and speeding up cross-border transactions. This, in turn, creates a more interconnected telecom ecosystem and potentially saves high-volume carrier businesses significant costs.

With ZBU, successful invoice settlements come with rewards for both customers and merchants. They can use these rewards to settle invoices or trade them on token exchanges with remarkable ease. Plus, by eliminating the need for traditional banks and intermediaries in cross-border settlements, Zeebu's unified settlement platform could potentially boost carrier businesses' bottom-line growth by up to 120%.

A representative from Zeebu expressed their enthusiasm about this milestone, saying, "Being listed on BitMart is a significant step toward our goal of empowering telecom carriers with loyalty rewards and simplifying invoice settlements within our ecosystem. We believe our innovative settlement platform and loyalty solution can revolutionize the telecom industry, creating value for everyone in the network."

About Zeebu:

Zeebu is a Web3 Neobank for Telecoms with a mission to transform the global telecom carrier industry through a loyalty token designed for telecom carrier businesses. The Zeebu ecosystem makes invoice settlements faster and easier, benefiting carriers and the entire telecom industry.

About BitMart:

BitMart is a global cryptocurrency exchange platform committed to offering straightforward and secure crypto products and services for individuals and institutions. BitMart's vision is to make cryptocurrency accessible to everyone, with the goal of reshaping the global economy through decentralized digital currency.

