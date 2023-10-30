Boamax, the Chinese module manufacturer, recently announced it will release two new bifacial hetero junction solar modules. Both products feature a temperature coefficient of -0.28% per C.Chinese solar module maker Boamax has unveiled two new bifacial heterojunction solar modules for applications in commercial and industrial projects, as well as utility-scale PV plants. The smallest product is the BM210H-120DG, which the manufacturer said is available in nine versions with a power output ranging from 625 W to 665 W. Its efficiency spans from 22.08% and 23.50%, with the open-circuit voltage being ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...