

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House announced that on Wednesday, President Joe Biden will travel to Minnesota to kick start his Administration's Investing in Rural America Event Series.



Over the course of the next two weeks, President Biden, his Cabinet members, and Senior Administration Officials will travel to rural communities across the country that are benefiting from the Investing in America agenda.



Biden and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack will visit a family farm in Minnesota to highlight the Administration's investments in rural America and efforts to support local farmers and communities.



Secretary Vilsack will also travel to Indiana to speak with FFA about opportunities for the next generation of agricultural leaders, as well as to Wyoming and Colorado.



Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Xochitl Torres Small will travel to Wisconsin and Michigan.



Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland will travel to New Mexico to highlight rural water infrastructure investments and to Colorado to highlight Bipartisan Infrastructure Law-funded projects to remediate abandoned mine lands in rural communities. She will also focus on rural investments during remarks at the Western Governors Association meeting in Wyoming.



Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm will travel to Arizona.



Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough will travel to Iowa.



Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Tanya Bradsher will travel to Washington State and Oregon.



Small Business Administrator Isabel Guzman will travel to Georgia.



Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will travel to New Hampshire.



Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra will travel to North Carolina.



Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su will travel to Pennsylvania.



USTR Ambassador Katherine Tai will travel to Indiana.



Housing and Urban Development Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman will travel to rural Southwest Georgia.



The Event Series will highlight farmers benefiting from the climate-smart agriculture investments supported by the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as American Rescue Plan funding that is strengthening local food systems, creating new and better markets opportunities, and enhancing competition for farmers.



It will also highlight how the Investing in America agenda has delivered for Tribal communities. Also, the series will highlight various efforts to improve the health care rural Americans receive at lower costs, and expand access to health care services in rural communities.



The Administration's investments, including climate smart agriculture, are bringing new revenue to farms, increased economic development in rural towns and communities and more opportunity throughout the country according to the White House.



Too many communities in the United States are still living without the basics - including safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater systems. An estimated 2.2 million people in the U.S. lack basic running water and indoor plumbing in their homes. The White House said that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's $55 billion investment in water and wastewater infrastructure will fundamentally change quality of life for millions of people in rural America by eliminating lead pipes, providing critical access to sanitation, ensuring access to affordable clean drinking water, and reducing drought.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken