Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc
Annual General Meeting held on 30 October 2023
The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT") hereby report that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 30 October 2023 were passed by Shareholders on a show of hands. A total of 60.3 million proxy votes were received, representing 31.7% of the 190,250,000 Ordinary Shares in issue.
The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:
Resolution
Votes in favour
Discretionary
Votes against
Votes withheld
Total proxy votes
1
60,154,042
0
97,180
39,868
60,291,090
2
60,118,661
0
140,108
32,321
60,291,090
3
58,838,672
0
1,393,311
59,107
60,291,090
4
58,838,672
0
1,393,311
59,107
60,291,090
5
55,137,520
0
5,094,463
59,107
60,291,090
6
58,838,672
0
1,393,311
59,107
60,291,090
7
58,828,873
0
1,403,110
59,107
60,291,090
8
60,134,674
0
111,351
45,065
60,291,090
9
60,164,105
0
98,480
28,505
60,291,090
Note
A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
Contact:
Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
30 October 2023