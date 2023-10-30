Anzeige
Montag, 30.10.2023
30.10.2023 | 17:12
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Annual General Meeting held on 30 October 2023

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT") hereby report that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 30 October 2023 were passed by Shareholders on a show of hands. A total of 60.3 million proxy votes were received, representing 31.7% of the 190,250,000 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:

Resolution

Votes in favour

Discretionary

Votes against

Votes withheld

Total proxy votes

1

60,154,042

0

97,180

39,868

60,291,090

2

60,118,661

0

140,108

32,321

60,291,090

3

58,838,672

0

1,393,311

59,107

60,291,090

4

58,838,672

0

1,393,311

59,107

60,291,090

5

55,137,520

0

5,094,463

59,107

60,291,090

6

58,838,672

0

1,393,311

59,107

60,291,090

7

58,828,873

0

1,403,110

59,107

60,291,090

8

60,134,674

0

111,351

45,065

60,291,090

9

60,164,105

0

98,480

28,505

60,291,090

Note

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

Contact:

Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

30 October 2023


