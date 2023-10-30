Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Annual General Meeting held on 30 October 2023

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT") hereby report that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 30 October 2023 were passed by Shareholders on a show of hands. A total of 60.3 million proxy votes were received, representing 31.7% of the 190,250,000 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:

Resolution Votes in favour Discretionary Votes against Votes withheld Total proxy votes 1 60,154,042 0 97,180 39,868 60,291,090 2 60,118,661 0 140,108 32,321 60,291,090 3 58,838,672 0 1,393,311 59,107 60,291,090 4 58,838,672 0 1,393,311 59,107 60,291,090 5 55,137,520 0 5,094,463 59,107 60,291,090 6 58,838,672 0 1,393,311 59,107 60,291,090 7 58,828,873 0 1,403,110 59,107 60,291,090 8 60,134,674 0 111,351 45,065 60,291,090 9 60,164,105 0 98,480 28,505 60,291,090

Note

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

Contact:

Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

30 October 2023