JinkoSolar claims that its new 182 mm n-type monocrystalline silicon solar cell has reached a maximum solar conversion efficiency of 26.89%. It says the achievement has been independently verified by a third party.JinkoSolar said it has achieved a "major technological breakthrough" with its 182 mm n-type monocrystalline silicon solar cell, reaching 26.89% maximum solar conversion efficiency. The Chinese PV module manufacturer said in a press release that the efficiency results have been independently confirmed by the National PV industry Measurement and Testing Center. pv magazine was unable to ...

