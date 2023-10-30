Hometown Social, LLC: 8th Wonder Brewery Unveils Exciting New Look and Expansion Plans

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / 8th Wonder, the beloved Houston-based brewery, is proud to reveal its fresh and revitalized brand image as part of an exciting expansion plan. Following the recent acquisition of 8th Wonder Brewery and Distillery by Bayou City Hemp, BCH announced the first of many investments in the 8th Wonder brand to set the stage for expansion into new markets reaching a broader consumer base throughout the state of Texas. The strategic partnership also opens doors to the emerging non-alcoholic beer and ready-to-drink spirits categories.

"Industry partners will see a refreshed aesthetic signifying the evolution of the brand while preserving the iconic spirit of 8th Wonder that Texans know and love," said Ben Meggs, CEO of 8th Wonder and Bayou City Hemp Co.

New Look, New Era

The heart of this transformation lies in the brewery's reimagined can designs. 8th Wonder's iconic core four beers, Dome Foam (you read that right), Cougar Paw, TEX, and IP8, will feature fun and new eye-catching labels that pay homage to the brewery's Texas roots and rich history. These revamped cans, along with an exciting recipe change for IP8, promise to delight both long-time fans and newcomers alike.

"We wanted to create a clean, modern look that reflects our forward-thinking mindset while staying true to our heritage," explains Nathan Woeber, 8th Wonder's Creative Director. "The new designs are fun, sophisticated, and visually striking."

Expanded Reach and Facilities

8th Wonder's expansion plans extend beyond just the cans. The brewery is poised to take its offerings to new heights, providing more choices for consumers in the taproom and tasting room including a wide variety of low-dose, hemp-derived THC beverages on tap and cans to-go. These non-alcoholic beverages range from 2mg to 10mg of THC per serving, with tasty flavors like Ranch Water, Paloma, Cherry Limeade, and more. Additionally, facility upgrades will enhance the overall 8th Wonder experience, creating welcoming spaces for beer, spirits, and cannabis enthusiasts alike.

Join the Journey

As part of this exciting chapter, 8th Wonder encourages all Houstonians to get in on the fun and go out and grab the new cans. Take a picture with the new cans and tag 8th Wonder on all the social platforms. And if you have an old can, it's now a collector's item!

Stay tuned for more updates on social media as we dive into the details of our new look, our strategy, and the fantastic support we've received since joining forces with Bayou City Hemp. We're proud of our heritage and excited for the future. We can't wait to share it with you. Lastly, mark your calendars for our 10 YEAR CELEBR8ION on Nov. 18. Six bands, 713 Night Market with 20+ Vendors, lots of beer, THC seltzers, and more.

For more information, visit 8thwonder.com.

