A lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery system recently exploded in a home in central Germany, preventing police and insurance investigators from entering due to the high risk of collapse. The explosion may have been preceded by off-gassing, but it remains unclear whether an external ignition source was the cause. Some scientists say thermal runaway may have triggered the blast.Around three weeks ago, the explosion of a 30 kWh battery storage system caused a stir in Lauterbach, in the central German state of Hesse. The system owner is an electronics technician specializing in energy and building ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...