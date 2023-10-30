Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from October 23 to October 27, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
23/10/2023
466,799
62.393324
29,125,141.25
XPAR
23/10/2023
90,000
62.391538
5,615,238.42
CEUX
23/10/2023
15,000
62.394791
935,921.87
TQEX
23/10/2023
20,000
62.391653
1,247,833.06
AQEU
24/10/2023
385,357
62.358075
24,030,120.71
XPAR
24/10/2023
170,000
62.293698
10,589,928.66
CEUX
24/10/2023
15,000
62.358013
935,370.20
TQEX
24/10/2023
20,000
62.360600
1,247,212.00
AQEU
25/10/2023
427,339
61.936825
26,468,020.86
XPAR
25/10/2023
135,000
61.938500
8,361,697.50
CEUX
25/10/2023
15,000
61.934253
929,013.80
TQEX
25/10/2023
20,000
61.937977
1,238,759.54
AQEU
26/10/2023
441,133
62.274534
27,471,352.01
XPAR
26/10/2023
120,000
62.272866
7,472,743.92
CEUX
26/10/2023
15,000
62.293455
934,401.83
TQEX
26/10/2023
20,000
62.270914
1,245,418.28
AQEU
27/10/2023
645,841
63.671325
41,121,552.21
XPAR
27/10/2023
300,000
63.678359
19,103,507.70
CEUX
27/10/2023
50,000
63.680752
3,184,037.60
TQEX
27/10/2023
25,000
63.633714
1,590,842.85
AQEU
Total
3,396,469
62.667469
212,848,114.24
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies
Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231030715710/en/
Contacts:
TotalEnergies
Media Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 99l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com