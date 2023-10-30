Anzeige
Montag, 30.10.2023
Spekulation für KW 44: InnoCan vor heftigem Kurssprung?
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

30 October 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 145,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 489.271p. The highest price paid per share was 494.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 484.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0180% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 500,570,181 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 806,669,431. Rightmove holds 11,814,468 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1048

492.30

08:11:23

1045

492.70

08:13:07

1122

492.00

08:14:33

578

491.40

08:19:29

450

491.40

08:19:29

1082

492.10

08:21:49

1085

491.70

08:25:12

1202

492.10

08:29:20

275

491.80

08:32:39

957

491.80

08:32:39

1190

491.50

08:36:41

1251

491.60

08:40:32

226

490.10

08:46:50

870

490.10

08:46:50

1146

491.90

08:50:42

1157

492.20

08:56:01

1111

492.70

09:02:44

61

491.70

09:04:44

976

491.70

09:04:44

77

491.70

09:04:44

827

491.20

09:09:27

370

491.20

09:09:27

1215

492.70

09:15:27

1194

494.00

09:26:25

1058

493.80

09:26:34

1258

494.80

09:34:50

119

494.50

09:38:46

960

494.50

09:38:46

1211

494.50

09:45:18

1159

494.00

09:50:54

1176

493.00

10:00:36

1098

492.40

10:04:14

1003

493.00

10:08:15

238

493.00

10:08:15

1076

491.90

10:14:27

747

492.60

10:19:33

293

492.60

10:19:33

829

492.40

10:21:45

248

492.40

10:21:45

1037

492.90

10:31:18

1092

493.00

10:34:55

369

491.90

10:41:56

883

491.90

10:41:56

331

491.50

10:51:36

922

491.50

10:51:36

1042

491.90

10:56:41

1220

492.40

11:08:19

1272

491.70

11:12:32

539

491.40

11:13:28

526

491.40

11:13:28

1025

491.60

11:23:20

363

491.30

11:26:47

897

491.30

11:26:47

429

491.40

11:42:31

694

491.40

11:42:31

1121

491.30

11:43:09

1264

490.60

11:53:02

1140

490.90

12:01:48

587

490.60

12:04:08

581

490.60

12:04:08

1266

490.50

12:13:20

211

490.00

12:19:47

908

490.00

12:19:47

426

491.50

12:34:57

618

491.50

12:34:57

1255

491.50

12:34:57

1268

490.50

12:35:34

774

490.00

12:39:46

299

490.00

12:39:46

1198

490.30

12:49:13

1123

490.70

12:56:36

1169

491.30

13:05:37

151

491.10

13:08:33

650

491.10

13:08:33

457

491.10

13:08:33

183

490.60

13:16:36

982

490.60

13:17:02

172

490.90

13:29:41

878

490.90

13:29:41

1265

490.90

13:31:11

1163

490.60

13:31:19

560

489.80

13:34:31

590

489.80

13:34:31

672

489.90

13:35:22

387

489.90

13:35:22

1241

489.60

13:35:34

771

489.60

13:40:43

450

489.60

13:40:43

1141

489.80

13:43:05

1202

490.20

13:44:55

1099

490.50

13:50:01

1027

490.70

13:52:22

28

490.70

13:52:22

1200

490.70

13:52:22

1175

490.20

13:54:15

1207

490.00

13:54:15

69

489.10

13:59:09

1200

489.10

13:59:09

1059

489.20

14:01:23

1058

488.90

14:02:13

621

488.50

14:03:55

528

488.50

14:03:55

1097

487.70

14:05:04

436

487.50

14:10:46

687

487.50

14:10:46

1084

487.50

14:10:46

1223

487.50

14:15:50

935

487.20

14:16:02

187

487.20

14:16:02

1038

487.70

14:22:26

1027

487.70

14:23:11

342

487.40

14:23:29

111

486.90

14:25:05

866

486.90

14:25:14

300

486.90

14:25:14

191

485.50

14:29:08

929

485.50

14:29:08

638

487.20

14:32:50

503

487.20

14:32:50

1214

487.70

14:37:10

1134

488.30

14:40:21

267

488.30

14:41:30

777

488.30

14:41:30

62

488.30

14:41:30

64

487.90

14:42:05

1098

487.90

14:42:05

316

487.40

14:44:09

710

487.40

14:44:09

1251

488.00

14:48:56

1278

487.30

14:50:43

1047

487.10

14:52:57

1069

486.60

14:56:20

282

487.10

15:04:00

760

487.10

15:04:00

1629

487.10

15:04:00

1061

487.10

15:04:00

349

487.50

15:06:25

733

487.50

15:06:25

1188

487.60

15:09:33

1099

486.90

15:11:45

262

486.30

15:16:57

1003

486.30

15:16:57

273

486.20

15:18:58

818

486.20

15:18:58

953

485.20

15:20:51

145

485.20

15:20:51

1171

484.70

15:22:21

464

484.80

15:27:04

770

484.80

15:27:04

260

486.00

15:34:08

1050

485.90

15:34:08

1251

486.60

15:37:06

1113

486.60

15:37:06

599

486.40

15:37:12

527

486.40

15:37:12

662

485.50

15:40:01

385

485.60

15:40:01

1186

485.20

15:42:34

476

485.30

15:46:53

615

485.30

15:46:53

1257

485.30

15:51:01

1080

485.60

15:52:14

1264

485.20

15:54:00

1120

485.40

16:00:18

1044

485.40

16:00:41

1246

485.10

16:03:27

399

485.20

16:07:30

672

485.20

16:07:30

509

485.10

16:08:53

509

485.10

16:08:53

247

485.10

16:08:53

214

484.90

16:09:29

1010

484.90

16:09:29

1176

485.20

16:13:01

662

485.00

16:13:27

1376

484.90

16:16:55

1131

484.80

16:18:14

1066

484.40

16:20:44

103

484.60

16:22:15

11

484.60

16:22:15

1263

484.60

16:22:15

653

484.50

16:22:37


