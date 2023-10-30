Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
30.10.2023 | 18:23
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Press release

30 October 2023. Vente-unique.com, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuerIssuer identifier codeDay of transactionFinancial instrument identifier codeTotal daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average daily share acquisition priceMarket
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7024/10/2023FR001076666722410.626116ALXP

Next publication: FY 2022-2023 revenues, Thursday 9 November 2023

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Created in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 2.3 million customers since its launch. In 2022, Vente-unique.com generated revenues of €143m.

ACTUS finance & communication
Jérôme Fabreguettes LeibAnne-Charlotte Dudicourt
Investor relationsPress relations
vente-unique@actus.fracdudicourt@actus.fr
+ 33 1 53 67 36 78+ 33 1 53 67 36 32
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xmlwZ8ZmZZiVyGycacdoZmeWmGeVxpLJl2qam5JqaMnInW2Vl2pjZ5SdZnFjm2Vs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-82606-cp_rachat_actions_23-27_10_2023_eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
