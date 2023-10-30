KeyBank Foundation provides $100,000 grant to Naples Children & Education Foundation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / KeyBank / Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF) has been awarded a two-year $100,000 charitable grant from KeyBank Foundation to support NCEF's Out-of-School Time Initiative. The grant will help provide groundbreaking programming that closes gaps in education and prevents learning loss during after-school, holiday and summertime hours for children in Immokalee.

Launched in 2012 in partnership with four Immokalee nonprofits, the initiative deepens children's engagement in learning while improving their relationships with adults and contributes to better work habits and boosts students' self-esteem. Additionally, children whose parents may not be home when the school day ends find a safe, nurturing haven. Over the summer break, fun and educational activities reduce academic backsliding among children who otherwise would be idle. To date, more than 57,000 students have attended out-of-school programs, with 66% of all Immokalee elementary school students participating.

"Out-of-school time programs are not merely a break from education; they are a gateway to unlocking untapped potential, fostering holistic growth and shaping the leaders of tomorrow. NCEF is proud to partner with KeyBank Foundation on this important investment in our youth," said Maria Jimenez-Lara, NCEF's CEO.

The Out-of-School Time Initiative plans to use KeyBank's funding to expand and add depth to the programming that is currently provided. It will enable 40 students to attend this school year's Lorenzo Walker Technical College (LWTC) Spring Break camp where each day is focused on a different career. Funding will also be used toward its two-week summer camp, which will serve a total of 100 middle and high school students.

"At KeyBank, we believe in investing in our communities, with focus on low- and moderate-income populations and communities in our service area," said Michael Schneider, KeyBank Florida Market President and Key Private Bank Market Leader. "NCEF's programming for the students of Immokalee is an investment in our future leaders and workforce in Southwest Florida and we are proud to support their work."

KeyBank Foundation's grant is part of Key's community lending and investments across its national footprint supporting affordable housing and community development projects, home and small business lending in low- and-moderate income communities, and philanthropic efforts targeted toward education, workforce development and safe, vital neighborhoods. In 2022, KeyBank provided more than $213 million in community lending and investments in Florida, including $300,000 in charitable grants from KeyBank Foundation.

Key Private Bank provides banking and financial services to full-time and seasonal residents throughout Collier, Lee and Palm Beach counties through Key Private Bank's offices at 3777 Tamiami North Suite 100, Naples; 3507 Kyoto Gardens Drive Suite 100 Palm Beach Gardens; and 12830 University Drive Fort Myers.

About Naples Children & Education Foundation

The Naples Children & Education Foundation, the founding organization of the Naples Winter Wine Festival, is improving the educational, emotional and health outcomes of underprivileged and at-risk children. Through its annual grants and strategic initiatives, NCEF has impacted close to 90 of the most effective nonprofits in the community, providing more than 300,000 children with the services and resources they need to excel. NCEF's unique approach, which emphasizes collaboration between organizations and bridges public and private resources, has become a blueprint for how to transform a community, one issue at a time.

About KeyBank Foundation

KeyBank Foundation serves to fulfill KeyBank's purpose to help clients and communities thrive, and its mission is to support organizations and programs that prepare people for thriving futures. The Foundation's mission is advanced through three funding priorities - neighbors, education, and workforce - and through community service. To provide meaningful philanthropy that transforms lives, KeyBank Foundation listens carefully to understand the unique characteristics and needs of its communities and then backs solutions with targeted philanthropic investments. KeyBank Foundation is a nonprofit charitable foundation, funded by KeyCorp.

Key Private Bank

Key Private Bank is a leading provider of wealth management solutions and advice for high-net worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, including wealth advisory, investment management, trust administration, customized credit, family office and private banking services. Key's wealth management platform combines the market insights of local advisors with a national team of wealth and investment strategists to deliver proactive and personalized advice and expertise to clients. Advisors also leverage partnerships with Key's business banking and capital markets teams to build wealth plans tailored to meet each client's specific need. Key Private Bank's wealth management platform is delivered across 15 of the United States. Key Private Bank has $48.8 billion in AUM and $70.7 billion in AUA at September 30, 2023.

Naples Children & Education Foundaton CEO Maria Jimenez-Lara (far left) and Senior Director of education Programs Jamie Scott (far right), accept a KeyBank Foundation grant from Key Private Bank leaders (from left) Sr Fiduciary Strategist Phil Loiacano, Associate Relationship Manager Edenys Deynes, Market President Michael Schneider, and Sr Portfoliio Strategist Jim Bitonte. Also pictured are students in the program Jenny and Orlando.

