Corinne Ross Joins Commercial Vehicle Group as President, Aftermarket & Accessories

NEW ALBANY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Commercial Vehicle Group (CVG) (NASDAQ:CVGI), a global leader in the design and manufacturing of electrical systems, mechanical components, and vehicle accessories, announced today that Corinne Ross has been appointed President, Aftermarket & Accessories. Ross will oversee CVG's global aftermarket and accessories business segment.

Corinne Ross - President, Aftermarket & Accessories at CVG

Ross comes to CVG after 16 years with German-based Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, a leading sealing technology company, where she served as Vice President, Corteco North America, Aftermarket Division. In that role, she led regional sales; marketing; supply chain management and operations; and product development and category management. She began her career in human resources and served in a variety of HR roles of increasing responsibility in both corporate and manufacturing environments.

Ross will be responsible for both the strategic development and tactical execution of the annual and long-term business plans for Aftermarket & Accessories. She will lead the development and execution of commercial, operational, and product management strategies and action plans, and she will work closely with customers and focus on new business development. Ross will also have oversight of product innovation, design, development, and planning activities for the entire Aftermarket product portfolio.

"Corinne is a strong strategic leader who brings a unique blend of business and product aptitude, customer centricity, a big-picture vision and the ability to deliver results," said Bob Griffin, Interim President and CEO and Chairman of the Board at CVG. "I am confident that she will be a strong strategic thought partner to our executive leadership team."

"The Aftermarket business is poised for global growth with great potential for additional sales of existing and new products," said Corinne. "I am excited to join CVG and accelerate growth in the Aftermarket segment."

Ross holds a bachelor's degree in business management and an MBA, both from the University of Findlay.

