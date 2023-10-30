Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports 2023 3rd Quarter Net Income of $1,968,000

3RD QUARTER RETURN ON ASSETS 1.72%
3RD QUARTER RETURN ON EQUITY 15.29%
FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the third quarter and the nine months ending September 30, 2023.
Results of Operation
For the third quarter 2023, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,968,000, an increase of 5.5% over third quarter 2022 earnings of $1,866,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the third quarter 2023 amounted to $1.73, an increase of 5.5% over third quarter 2022 results of $1.64 per diluted common share.
For the first nine months of 2023, Net Income after Taxes was $5,879,000, an increase of 14.0% over the first nine months of 2022 results of $5,156,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2023 were $5.17, an increase of 14.1% over the first nine months of 2022 results of $4.53 per diluted common share.
CEO Matt R. Opitz stated, "We are pleased with the results of the third quarter. In spite of the rapid increase in interest expense this year, Trinity has managed to generate an increase in Net Income for the quarter and year-to-date. We remain encouraged by the level of economic activity in our market which led to an increase in customer deposits and new loan opportunities during the quarter. With strong liquidity and capital levels, Trinity Bank continues to grow and support our customers."
"We are seeing an increase in banks in our market that are struggling to maintain the liquidity levels needed to serve their loan customers. This has resulted in increased opportunities to add quality, new relationships at favorable terms."
"We remain focused on prudent and effective management of our balance sheet, interest rate risk and credit quality. Trinity Bank was built for times like these and is ready for what lies ahead."
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ending
|September 30
|%
|September 30
|%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2023
|2022
|Change
|2023
|2022
|Change
Interest income
|$
|6,258
|$
|4,588
|36.4
|%
|$
|17,240
|$
|11,951
|44.3
|%
Interest expense
|2,370
|607
|290.4
|%
|5,874
|1,021
|475.3
|%
Net Interest Income
|3,888
|3,981
|-2.3
|%
|11,366
|10,930
|4.0
|%
Service charges on deposits
|69
|58
|19.0
|%
|192
|182
|5.5
|%
Other income
|114
|114
|0.0
|%
|352
|342
|2.9
|%
Total Non Interest Income
|183
|172
|6.4
|%
|544
|524
|3.8
|%
Salaries and benefits expense
|1,171
|1,290
|-9.2
|%
|3,385
|3,385
|0.0
|%
Occupancy and equipment expense
|118
|163
|-27.6
|%
|345
|383
|-9.9
|%
Other expense
|500
|495
|1.0
|%
|1,374
|1,631
|-15.8
|%
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,789
|1,948
|-8.2
|%
|5,104
|5,399
|-5.5
|%
Pretax pre-provision income
|2,282
|2,205
|3.5
|%
|6,806
|6,055
|12.4
|%
Gain on sale of securities
|(1)
|(19)
|N/M
|(4)
|(19)
|N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
|0
|0
|N/M
|0
|0
|N/M
Earnings before income taxes
|2,281
|2,186
|4.3
|%
|6,802
|6,036
|12.7
|%
Provision for income taxes
|313
|320
|-2.2
|%
|923
|880
|4.9
|%
Net Earnings
|$
|1,968
|$
|1,866
|5.5
|%
|$
|5,879
|$
|5,156
|14.0
|%
Basic earnings per share
|1.80
|1.71
|5.5
|%
|5.40
|4.72
|14.3
|%
Basic weighted average shares
|1,088
|1,094
|1,089
|1,092
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
|1.73
|1.64
|5.5
|%
|5.17
|4.53
|14.1
|%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|1,137
|1,140
|1,138
|1,138
|Average for Quarter
|Average for Nine Months
|September 30
|%
|September 30
|%
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2023
|2022
|Change
|2023
|2022
|Change
Total loans
|$
|294,238
|$
|266,041
|10.6
|%
|$
|283,465
|$
|255,376
|11.0
|%
Total short term investments
|22,128
|50,091
|-55.8
|%
|20,314
|36,569
|-44.5
|%
Total investment securities
|133,687
|143,746
|-7.0
|%
|134,782
|142,937
|-5.7
|%
Earning assets
|450,053
|459,878
|-2.1
|%
|438,561
|434,882
|0.8
|%
Total assets
|458,461
|467,859
|-2.0
|%
|446,613
|442,387
|1.0
|%
Noninterest bearing deposits
|137,385
|177,293
|-22.5
|%
|141,614
|165,891
|-14.6
|%
Interest bearing deposits
|271,946
|246,907
|10.1
|%
|257,406
|232,636
|10.6
|%
Total deposits
|409,331
|424,200
|-3.5
|%
|399,020
|398,527
|0.1
|%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|1,076
|0
|N/M
|381
|0
|N/M
Shareholders' equity
|$
|51,234
|$
|46,676
|9.8
|%
|$
|50,110
|$
|45,217
|10.8
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Average for Quarter Ending
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
Total loans
|$
|294,238
|$
|283,827
|$
|272,089
|$
|268,908
|$
|266,041
Total short term investments
|22,128
|16,087
|22,733
|39,334
|50,091
Total investment securities
|133,687
|134,403
|136,288
|138,049
|144,170
Earning assets
|450,053
|434,317
|431,110
|446,291
|460,302
Total assets
|458,461
|441,447
|439,725
|455,683
|467,859
Noninterest bearing deposits
|137,385
|140,734
|146,909
|167,630
|177,293
Interest bearing deposits
|271,946
|253,624
|246,285
|246,989
|246,907
Total deposits
|409,331
|394,358
|393,194
|414,618
|424,200
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|1,076
|55
|0
|0
|0
Shareholders' equity
|$
|51,234
|$
|49,444
|$
|48,537
|$
|47,713
|$
|46,676
|Quarter Ended
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
Interest income
|$
|6,258
|$
|5,719
|$
|5,264
|$
|5,173
|$
|4,588
Interest expense
|2,370
|1,934
|1,572
|1,022
|607
Net Interest Income
|3,888
|3,785
|3,692
|4,151
|3,981
Service charges on deposits
|69
|64
|61
|59
|58
Other income
|114
|120
|115
|113
|114
Total Non Interest Income
|183
|184
|176
|172
|172
Salaries and benefits expense
|1,171
|1,146
|1,068
|1,141
|1,290
Occupancy and equipment expense
|118
|116
|108
|106
|163
Other expense
|500
|441
|433
|399
|495
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,789
|1,703
|1,609
|1,646
|1,948
Pretax pre-provision income
|2,282
|2,266
|2,259
|2,677
|2,205
Gain on sale of securities
|(1)
|(3)
|(1)
|(164)
|(19)
Provision for Loan Losses
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Earnings before income taxes
|2,281
|2,263
|2,258
|2,513
|2,186
Provision for income taxes
|313
|290
|320
|400
|320
Net Earnings
|$
|1,968
|$
|1,973
|$
|1,938
|$
|2,113
|$
|1,866
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.73
|$
|1.73
|$
|1.70
|$
|1.86
|$
|1.64
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Ending Balance
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
Total loans
|$
|298,506
|$
|292,591
|$
|270,530
|$
|281,857
|$
|265,811
Total short term investments
|26,168
|18,313
|37,656
|19,893
|58,084
Total investment securities
|127,035
|130,603
|136,407
|134,628
|136,114
Total earning assets
|451,709
|441,507
|444,593
|436,378
|460,009
Allowance for loan losses
|(5,222)
|(5,344)
|(5,344)
|(4,323)
|(4,314)
Premises and equipment
|2,389
|2,378
|2,337
|2,196
|1,976
Other Assets
|10,137
|10,044
|9,381
|11,030
|11,957
Total assets
|459,013
|448,585
|450,967
|445,281
|469,628
Noninterest bearing deposits
|135,016
|141,613
|151,010
|159,568
|181,436
Interest bearing deposits
|279,319
|259,401
|252,164
|240,883
|248,475
Total deposits
|414,335
|401,014
|403,174
|400,451
|429,911
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Other Liabilities
|3,164
|2,239
|2,936
|1,779
|2,794
Total liabilities
|417,499
|403,253
|406,110
|402,230
|432,705
Shareholders' Equity Actual
|51,470
|50,427
|48,537
|48,871
|46,712
Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS
|(9,956)
|(5,096)
|(3,680)
|(5,820)
|(9,789)
Total Equity
|$
|41,514
|$
|45,331
|$
|44,857
|$
|43,051
|$
|36,923
|Quarter Ending
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
Nonaccrual loans
|$
|115
|$
|143
|$
|159
|$
|171
|$
|195
Restructured loans
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets
|$
|115
|$
|143
|$
|159
|$
|171
|$
|195
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
|$
|2
|$
|2
|$
|407
|$
|3
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
|0.04
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.07
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
LOAN LOSSES
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
Balance at beginning of period
|$
|5,344
|$
|5,344
|$
|4,324
|$
|4,314
|$
|4,314
Loans charged off
|(127)
|0
|0
|0
|0
Loan recoveries
|5
|0
|0
|10
|0
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|(122)
|0
|0
|10
|0
Provision for loan losses (One time CECL adjustment)
|0
|0
|1,020
|0
|0
Balance at end of period
|$
|5,222
|$
|5,344
|$
|5,344
|$
|4,324
|$
|4,314
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of total loans
|1.75
|%
|1.83
|%
|1.98
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.62
|%
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
|4541
|%
|3737
|%
|3361
|%
|2528
|%
|2212
|%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
percentage of average loans
|0.04
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
Provision for loan losses
as a percentage of average loans
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Quarter Ending
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
SELECTED RATIOS
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.72
|%
|1.79
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.85
|%
|1.60
|%
Return on average equity (annualized)
|17.69
|%
|17.74
|%
|17.68
|%
|17.71
|%
|17.68
|%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|15.29
|%
|15.96
|%
|15.97
|%
|17.71
|%
|15.99
|%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|11.18
|%
|11.20
|%
|11.04
|%
|10.47
|%
|9.98
|%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
|5.76
|%
|5.47
|%
|5.09
|%
|4.84
|%
|4.17
|%
Effective Cost of Funds
|2.11
|%
|1.78
|%
|1.46
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.53
|%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|3.66
|%
|3.69
|%
|3.63
|%
|3.92
|%
|3.64
|%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|41.6
|%
|42.9
|%
|39.4
|%
|36.2
|%
|44.7
|%
End of period book value per common share
|$
|38.09
|$
|41.59
|$
|41.12
|$
|39.42
|$
|33.78
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain/loss on investments)
|$
|47.22
|$
|46.26
|$
|44.49
|$
|44.75
|$
|42.74
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
|1,090
|1,090
|1,091
|1,092
|1,093
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
|September 30,2023
|September 30, 2022
|Tax
|Tax
|Average
|Equivalent
|Average
|Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
|$
|22,128
|301
|5.44
|%
|5.44
|%
|$
|50,091
|297
|2.37
|%
|2.37
|%
FRB Stock
|430
|6
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
|425
|6
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
Taxable securities
|2,337
|31
|5.31
|%
|5.31
|%
|0
|0
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
Tax Free securities
|130,920
|847
|2.59
|%
|3.28
|%
|143,746
|781
|2.17
|%
|2.75
|%
Loans
|294,238
|5,073
|6.90
|%
|6.90
|%
|266,041
|3,504
|5.27
|%
|5.27
|%
Total Interest Earning Assets
|450,053
|6,258
|5.56
|%
|5.76
|%
|460,303
|4,588
|3.99
|%
|4.17
|%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
|6,197
|5,446
Other assets
|7,433
|6,423
Allowance for loan losses
|(5,222)
|(4,314)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
|8,408
|7,555
Total Assets
|$
|458,461
|$
|467,858
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
|178,729
|1,494
|3.34
|%
|3.34
|%
|184,600
|418
|0.91
|%
|0.91
|%
Certificates and other time deposits
|93,217
|861
|3.69
|%
|3.69
|%
|38,057
|105
|1.10
|%
|1.10
|%
Other borrowings
|1,076
|15
|5.58
|%
|5.58
|%
|24,209
|84
|1.39
|%
|1.39
|%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|273,022
|2,370
|3.47
|%
|3.47
|%
|246,866
|607
|0.98
|%
|0.98
|%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
|137,385
|177,334
Other liabilities
|2,703
|1,733
Shareholders' Equity
|45,351
|41,925
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|$
|458,461
|$
|467,858
Net Interest Income and Spread
|3,888
|2.09
|%
|2.29
|%
|3,981
|3.00
|%
|3.18
|%
Net Interest Margin
|3.46
|%
|3.66
|%
|3.46
|%
|3.64
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|September 30
|September 30
|2023
|%
|2022
|%
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
|$
|167,000
|55.86
|%
|$
|151,265
|56.83
|%
Real estate:
Commercial
|84,197
|28.16
|%
|74,212
|27.88
|%
Residential
|21,044
|7.04
|%
|18,006
|6.76
|%
Construction and development
|26,470
|8.85
|%
|22,211
|8.34
|%
Consumer
|243
|0.08
|%
|489
|0.18
|%
Total loans
|298,954
|100.00
|%
|266,183
|100.00
|%
|September 30
|September 30
|2023
|2022
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
|$
|51,470
|$
|46,711
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
|$
|55,671
|$
|50,426
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
|$
|334,784
|$
|296,615
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|15.37
|%
|15.75
|%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|16.63
|%
|17.00
|%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|11.23
|%
|9.98
|%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
|27
|25
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
|$
|85.00
|$
|90.00
Low
|$
|84.00
|$
|85.00
Close
|$
|85.00
|$
|87.00
