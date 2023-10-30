Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports 2023 3rd Quarter Net Income of $1,968,000

3RD QUARTER RETURN ON ASSETS 1.72%

3RD QUARTER RETURN ON EQUITY 15.29%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the third quarter and the nine months ending September 30, 2023.

Results of Operation

For the third quarter 2023, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,968,000, an increase of 5.5% over third quarter 2022 earnings of $1,866,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the third quarter 2023 amounted to $1.73, an increase of 5.5% over third quarter 2022 results of $1.64 per diluted common share.

For the first nine months of 2023, Net Income after Taxes was $5,879,000, an increase of 14.0% over the first nine months of 2022 results of $5,156,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2023 were $5.17, an increase of 14.1% over the first nine months of 2022 results of $4.53 per diluted common share.

CEO Matt R. Opitz stated, "We are pleased with the results of the third quarter. In spite of the rapid increase in interest expense this year, Trinity has managed to generate an increase in Net Income for the quarter and year-to-date. We remain encouraged by the level of economic activity in our market which led to an increase in customer deposits and new loan opportunities during the quarter. With strong liquidity and capital levels, Trinity Bank continues to grow and support our customers."

"We are seeing an increase in banks in our market that are struggling to maintain the liquidity levels needed to serve their loan customers. This has resulted in increased opportunities to add quality, new relationships at favorable terms."

"We remain focused on prudent and effective management of our balance sheet, interest rate risk and credit quality. Trinity Bank was built for times like these and is ready for what lies ahead."

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ending September 30 % September 30 % EARNINGS SUMMARY 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Interest income $ 6,258 $ 4,588 36.4 % $ 17,240 $ 11,951 44.3 % Interest expense 2,370 607 290.4 % 5,874 1,021 475.3 % Net Interest Income 3,888 3,981 -2.3 % 11,366 10,930 4.0 % Service charges on deposits 69 58 19.0 % 192 182 5.5 % Other income 114 114 0.0 % 352 342 2.9 % Total Non Interest Income 183 172 6.4 % 544 524 3.8 % Salaries and benefits expense 1,171 1,290 -9.2 % 3,385 3,385 0.0 % Occupancy and equipment expense 118 163 -27.6 % 345 383 -9.9 % Other expense 500 495 1.0 % 1,374 1,631 -15.8 % Total Non Interest Expense 1,789 1,948 -8.2 % 5,104 5,399 -5.5 % Pretax pre-provision income 2,282 2,205 3.5 % 6,806 6,055 12.4 % Gain on sale of securities (1) (19) N/M (4) (19) N/M Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M Earnings before income taxes 2,281 2,186 4.3 % 6,802 6,036 12.7 % Provision for income taxes 313 320 -2.2 % 923 880 4.9 % Net Earnings $ 1,968 $ 1,866 5.5 % $ 5,879 $ 5,156 14.0 % Basic earnings per share 1.80 1.71 5.5 % 5.40 4.72 14.3 % Basic weighted average shares 1,088 1,094 1,089 1,092 outstanding Diluted earnings per share - estimate 1.73 1.64 5.5 % 5.17 4.53 14.1 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,137 1,140 1,138 1,138 Average for Quarter Average for Nine Months September 30 % September 30 % BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Total loans $ 294,238 $ 266,041 10.6 % $ 283,465 $ 255,376 11.0 % Total short term investments 22,128 50,091 -55.8 % 20,314 36,569 -44.5 % Total investment securities 133,687 143,746 -7.0 % 134,782 142,937 -5.7 % Earning assets 450,053 459,878 -2.1 % 438,561 434,882 0.8 % Total assets 458,461 467,859 -2.0 % 446,613 442,387 1.0 % Noninterest bearing deposits 137,385 177,293 -22.5 % 141,614 165,891 -14.6 % Interest bearing deposits 271,946 246,907 10.1 % 257,406 232,636 10.6 % Total deposits 409,331 424,200 -3.5 % 399,020 398,527 0.1 % Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 1,076 0 N/M 381 0 N/M Shareholders' equity $ 51,234 $ 46,676 9.8 % $ 50,110 $ 45,217 10.8 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average for Quarter Ending Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Total loans $ 294,238 $ 283,827 $ 272,089 $ 268,908 $ 266,041 Total short term investments 22,128 16,087 22,733 39,334 50,091 Total investment securities 133,687 134,403 136,288 138,049 144,170 Earning assets 450,053 434,317 431,110 446,291 460,302 Total assets 458,461 441,447 439,725 455,683 467,859 Noninterest bearing deposits 137,385 140,734 146,909 167,630 177,293 Interest bearing deposits 271,946 253,624 246,285 246,989 246,907 Total deposits 409,331 394,358 393,194 414,618 424,200 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 1,076 55 0 0 0 Shareholders' equity $ 51,234 $ 49,444 $ 48,537 $ 47,713 $ 46,676 Quarter Ended Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Interest income $ 6,258 $ 5,719 $ 5,264 $ 5,173 $ 4,588 Interest expense 2,370 1,934 1,572 1,022 607 Net Interest Income 3,888 3,785 3,692 4,151 3,981 Service charges on deposits 69 64 61 59 58 Other income 114 120 115 113 114 Total Non Interest Income 183 184 176 172 172 Salaries and benefits expense 1,171 1,146 1,068 1,141 1,290 Occupancy and equipment expense 118 116 108 106 163 Other expense 500 441 433 399 495 Total Non Interest Expense 1,789 1,703 1,609 1,646 1,948 Pretax pre-provision income 2,282 2,266 2,259 2,677 2,205 Gain on sale of securities (1) (3) (1) (164) (19) Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 0 0 0 Earnings before income taxes 2,281 2,263 2,258 2,513 2,186 Provision for income taxes 313 290 320 400 320 Net Earnings $ 1,968 $ 1,973 $ 1,938 $ 2,113 $ 1,866 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.73 $ 1.73 $ 1.70 $ 1.86 $ 1.64

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Total loans $ 298,506 $ 292,591 $ 270,530 $ 281,857 $ 265,811 Total short term investments 26,168 18,313 37,656 19,893 58,084 Total investment securities 127,035 130,603 136,407 134,628 136,114 Total earning assets 451,709 441,507 444,593 436,378 460,009 Allowance for loan losses (5,222) (5,344) (5,344) (4,323) (4,314) Premises and equipment 2,389 2,378 2,337 2,196 1,976 Other Assets 10,137 10,044 9,381 11,030 11,957 Total assets 459,013 448,585 450,967 445,281 469,628 Noninterest bearing deposits 135,016 141,613 151,010 159,568 181,436 Interest bearing deposits 279,319 259,401 252,164 240,883 248,475 Total deposits 414,335 401,014 403,174 400,451 429,911 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Other Liabilities 3,164 2,239 2,936 1,779 2,794 Total liabilities 417,499 403,253 406,110 402,230 432,705 Shareholders' Equity Actual 51,470 50,427 48,537 48,871 46,712 Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS (9,956) (5,096) (3,680) (5,820) (9,789) Total Equity $ 41,514 $ 45,331 $ 44,857 $ 43,051 $ 36,923 Quarter Ending Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Nonaccrual loans $ 115 $ 143 $ 159 $ 171 $ 195 Restructured loans $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Other real estate & foreclosed assets $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 115 $ 143 $ 159 $ 171 $ 195 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 2 $ 2 $ 407 $ 3 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.07

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, LOAN LOSSES 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Balance at beginning of period $ 5,344 $ 5,344 $ 4,324 $ 4,314 $ 4,314 Loans charged off (127) 0 0 0 0 Loan recoveries 5 0 0 10 0 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (122) 0 0 10 0 Provision for loan losses (One time CECL adjustment) 0 0 1,020 0 0 Balance at end of period $ 5,222 $ 5,344 $ 5,344 $ 4,324 $ 4,314 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.75 % 1.83 % 1.98 % 1.53 % 1.62 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets 4541 % 3737 % 3361 % 2528 % 2212 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans 0.04 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Provision for loan losses as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.37 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Quarter Ending Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, SELECTED RATIOS 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.72 % 1.79 % 1.76 % 1.85 % 1.60 % Return on average equity (annualized) 17.69 % 17.74 % 17.68 % 17.71 % 17.68 % Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 15.29 % 15.96 % 15.97 % 17.71 % 15.99 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 11.18 % 11.20 % 11.04 % 10.47 % 9.98 % Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 5.76 % 5.47 % 5.09 % 4.84 % 4.17 % Effective Cost of Funds 2.11 % 1.78 % 1.46 % 0.92 % 0.53 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.66 % 3.69 % 3.63 % 3.92 % 3.64 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 41.6 % 42.9 % 39.4 % 36.2 % 44.7 % End of period book value per common share $ 38.09 $ 41.59 $ 41.12 $ 39.42 $ 33.78 End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain/loss on investments) $ 47.22 $ 46.26 $ 44.49 $ 44.75 $ 42.74 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,090 1,090 1,091 1,092 1,093

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending September 30,2023 September 30, 2022 Tax Tax Average Equivalent Average Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield Interest Earning Assets: Short term investment $ 22,128 301 5.44 % 5.44 % $ 50,091 297 2.37 % 2.37 % FRB Stock 430 6 6.00 % 6.00 % 425 6 6.00 % 6.00 % Taxable securities 2,337 31 5.31 % 5.31 % 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Tax Free securities 130,920 847 2.59 % 3.28 % 143,746 781 2.17 % 2.75 % Loans 294,238 5,073 6.90 % 6.90 % 266,041 3,504 5.27 % 5.27 % Total Interest Earning Assets 450,053 6,258 5.56 % 5.76 % 460,303 4,588 3.99 % 4.17 % Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 6,197 5,446 Other assets 7,433 6,423 Allowance for loan losses (5,222) (4,314) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 8,408 7,555 Total Assets $ 458,461 $ 467,858 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts 178,729 1,494 3.34 % 3.34 % 184,600 418 0.91 % 0.91 % Certificates and other time deposits 93,217 861 3.69 % 3.69 % 38,057 105 1.10 % 1.10 % Other borrowings 1,076 15 5.58 % 5.58 % 24,209 84 1.39 % 1.39 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 273,022 2,370 3.47 % 3.47 % 246,866 607 0.98 % 0.98 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 137,385 177,334 Other liabilities 2,703 1,733 Shareholders' Equity 45,351 41,925 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 458,461 $ 467,858 Net Interest Income and Spread 3,888 2.09 % 2.29 % 3,981 3.00 % 3.18 % Net Interest Margin 3.46 % 3.66 % 3.46 % 3.64 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30 September 30 2023 % 2022 % LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $ 167,000 55.86 % $ 151,265 56.83 % Real estate: Commercial 84,197 28.16 % 74,212 27.88 % Residential 21,044 7.04 % 18,006 6.76 % Construction and development 26,470 8.85 % 22,211 8.34 % Consumer 243 0.08 % 489 0.18 % Total loans 298,954 100.00 % 266,183 100.00 % September 30 September 30 2023 2022 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA Tier 1 Capital $ 51,470 $ 46,711 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $ 55,671 $ 50,426 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $ 334,784 $ 296,615 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.37 % 15.75 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.63 % 17.00 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 11.23 % 9.98 % OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 27 25 Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $ 85.00 $ 90.00 Low $ 84.00 $ 85.00 Close $ 85.00 $ 87.00

