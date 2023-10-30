Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Spekulation für KW 44: InnoCan vor heftigem Kurssprung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C8HD | ISIN: US0077441055 | Ticker-Symbol: 9O6
Frankfurt
23.10.23
17:25 Uhr
0,015 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLEKULE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLEKULE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0150,01724.10.
0,0000,00013.10.
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2023 | 21:26
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molekule Consulting, LLC: Dr. Daniel Pascheles Rejoins Molekule Consulting as Strategic Advisor

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / In a significant development that promises to shape the future of Molekule Consulting, we are thrilled to announce the return of Dr. Daniel Pascheles as a Strategic Advisor.

Molekule Consulting

Molekule Consulting
www.molekuleconsulting.com

Dr. Pascheles, with an illustrious career spanning over 30 years in the biopharmaceutical competitive and strategic intelligence sector, is poised to bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Molekule. His previous roles include leading Competitive Intelligence & Strategy functions at industry leaders Merck & Co./MSD and Aventis, in addition to serving as CEO of Molekule Consulting.

"Dr. Pascheles' return-to-Molekule marks a thrilling, new chapter in our shared story. His homecoming is not just a reunion, but a renewal of our mutual commitment to excellence and innovation. Welcome back, Dr. Pascheles!" expressed David Alderman, President & CEO at Molekule Consulting.

In his pivotal role as Strategic Advisor, Dr. Pascheles will employ his vast industry expertise and strategic prowess to shape and foster Molekule's trajectory of growth and value journey into the future.

"I am thrilled to be back!" remarked Dr. Pascheles. "It is with great excitement that I rejoin the dynamic and growing team at Molekule, and I eagerly anticipate contributing to the company's ongoing success."

For further details on this exciting development, please contact David Alderman at dalderman@molekuleconsulting.com; +1 305.504.3030.

About Molekule Consulting:

Molekule Consulting provides best-in-class strategic intelligence and is solely dedicated to the biopharma sector. We shape the path forward with our strategic intelligence, driving transformative changes across the biopharmaceutical landscape.

Our purpose is clear: to provide high-impact, actionable insights that catalyze growth and foster innovation for biopharmaceutical brands, franchises, and businesses. Our clientele encompasses industry titans, robust mid-sized companies, and ambitious newcomers within the global biopharmaceutical realm.

Interested in learning more about Molekule Consulting's biopharmaceutical-focused strategies and market intelligence? Dive deeper here: www.molekuleconsulting.com

Contact Information

David Alderman
President & CEO
dalderman@molekuleconsulting.com
+1 305.504.3030

SOURCE: Molekule Consulting

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/797610/dr-daniel-pascheles-rejoins-molekule-consulting-as-strategic-advisor

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.