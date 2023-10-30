AlivaMab Biologics, LLC: AlivaMab Biologics Announces Two Bispecific Antibody Presentations at SITC 2023

Well-validated platforms for biologics discovery and engineering including T-cell engagers

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / AlivaMab Biologics, LLC ("AMB"), a leader in the discovery of superior biologic drugs, today announced two upcoming poster presentations on its T-cell engager and multispecific biologics engineering platforms at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting, to be held virtually and at the San Diego Convention Center from November 1 to 5, 2023.

"AlivaMab Biologics has demonstrated that a one-size-fits-all approach for T-cell-engaging CD3 antibodies may result in lack of efficacy or increase risks for serious adverse events later in clinical development," said Jane Seagal, Vice President of Antibody Discovery at AlivaMab Biologics. "We have generated and validated for function and developability a molecularly and functionally diverse panel of fully human CD3 antibodies using Ablexis' AlivaMab® Mouse technology. With flexible multispecific engineering architectures, AMB offers agile and efficient solutions for the discovery of T-cell-engaging biologics."

"With our deep experience and know-how in biologics drug discovery and engineering, we know that successful biologics engineering requires diversity, in binding modules, scaffolds, and geometries," said Ankita Srivastava, Vice President of Antibody Engineering and Protein Sciences at AlivaMab Biologics. "Applying our large matrix approach to multispecific engineering, using binder diversities discovered at AMB or binders supplied by our partners, we interrogate across multiple formats and parameters of geometries, functionality, and full developability to deliver panels of drug-quality multispecific biologics. AlivaMab Biologics excels in providing unparalleled capability modules that enable efficient and successful biologics discovery and engineering."

AlivaMab Biologics' poster presentations are:

Title: A Platform for Tuning Therapeutic Efficacy of T-Cell-Engaging Bispecific Antibodies

Abstract Number: 1184

Date and Time: Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9:00 AM - 8:30 PM PDT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Exhibit Halls A and B1 or online at https://www.sitcancer.org/2023/home

Presenter: Jane Seagal, PhD

Title: Engineering Bispecific Dual-Antagonist Antibodies for Novel Cancer Therapeutics

Abstract Number: 1186

Date and Time: Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9:00 AM - 8:30 PM PDT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Exhibit Halls A and B1 or online at https://www.sitcancer.org/2023/home

Presenter: Ankita Srivastava, PhD

About AlivaMab Biologics

AlivaMab Biologics provides fully integrated solutions for biologics drug discovery through our expanding platform of innovative capability modules. AMB's customizable capability modules include target validation, protein- and cell-based tool engineering and production, sophisticated functional assay development and execution, discovery of binding domains using Ablexis' family of AlivaMab® Mouse strains, kinetic and epitope characterization, protein and antibody engineering across a breadth of novel biologic drug modalities, full-depth developability assessment, antibody optimization, and production up to medium scale. AMB's partners also gain from the team's direct experience and know-how in the discovery and development of biologics drugs across various modalities. Partners may select to work with AMB across the full spectrum of capability modules or to pick and choose across them. AlivaMab Biologics sets its partners' biologics programs on the path to success with the fastest and most de-risked solutions through discovery and development.

For more information, please visit www.alivamab.com or email info@alivamab.com.

