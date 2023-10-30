Charlie Rocket, CEO of Dream Machine among honorees of Holliday's Helping Hands Foundation Shining Through Service Gala

Holliday's Helping Hands Foundation, a non-profit organization formed to help stamp out homelessness in Los Angeles County, will host its 2nd Annual Shining Through Service Gala to be held on Saturday, November 11th at The Maybourne Hotel (formerly The Montage) in Beverly Hills (225 N Canon Drive).

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / OCTOBER 30, 2023 / Among the esteemed guests, we're honored to welcome Charlie Rocket, the visionary CEO and Founder of Dream Machine, an organization that has raised over $5 million to fulfill the dreams of those in need across America. Prepare for a heartwarming surprise as Charlie Rocket and Holliday's Helping Hands Foundation collaborate to make a deserving individual's dream come true during the event.

Furthermore, as we celebrate Veterans Day, Holliday's Helping Hands is proud to partner with SVA, Student Veterans of America, to continue our unwavering support for the veterans in our community. Join us as we take the stage to bestow the "Serving With Love" Award upon a remarkable veteran, recognizing their exceptional service to our nation and community."

The black-tie fundraiser will begin with a red-carpet rollout and VIP reception at 6 p.m., dinner and the presentation of awards at 7:00 p.m., and live music by award winning artist Kenny Lattimore and dancing to follow announced Miss Katina Holliday, whose eponymous nonprofit organization has emerged as a leading force in fighting homelessness.

Tickets to the event are $300 ($375 for VIP) each; corporate packages ranging from table sponsors at $2,500 to the $20,000 platinum level are still available. All corporate sponsors will receive 8 tickets to the gala and several other VIP amenities. In addition, a lifelong seat on Holliday's Helping Hands founding 50 is available for $25,000. For more information, call (310) 714-2104 or contact events@hollidayshh.org. Ticket and Sponsorship Opportunities: https://tinyurl.com/bdepb3nm

"Last year's inaugural Shining Through Service Gala was a huge success that attracted more than 300 guests who all share one dream - eradicating homelessness in our communities," says Miss Holliday. "We look forward to gathering together again in the spirit of gratitude for what we have and benevolence for our fellow human beings who are suffering."

Miss Holliday, a registered family nurse practitioner by training, started HHH in 2018 to provide interim housing for LA's homeless population. She also started the Shine Ambassador Program to help these vulnerable individuals train and prepare for jobs in the food service, landscape maintenance, screen printing, and customer service fields. The three-month program is designed so that enrollees can build their resumes in preparation for future employment.

"In cities big and small all over the U.S., the problem of homelessness is spreading like wildfire. Tents are being erected under freeways, on sidewalks, in parks, and even now in residential neighborhoods and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight," says Miss Holliday. "People are seeing the problem, but many are not recognizing that great strides are being made every day to reverse this disturbing trend. I'm proud to say that Holliday's Helping Hands is part of the solution and we're hoping that the public will show their support by attending our Shining Through Service Gala."

*****

About Charlie Rocket

Charlie Rocket was managing one of the biggest music management companies in the world when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Facing death and weighing over 300 pounds, he chose to return to his childhood dream of being an athlete. He ended up losing 125 lbs, running 5 marathons, completing an Ironman, and best of all, reversing his brain tumor. To top it off, he was even featured in Nike's biggest Super Bowl commercial of all time called "Dream Crazy", the Colin Kaepernick commercial. Charlie has now dedicated his entire life to making other people's dreams come true through his non-profit the Dream Machine Foundation. He wants to become a new type of millionaire: the one that makes a million dreams come true.

https://www.dreammachineusa.org

https://www.instagram.com/charlie/

About SVA - Student Veterans of America

Student Veterans of America® is the premier organization leading service, research, programs, and advocacy for veterans in higher education. Our mission is to act as a catalyst for student veteran success by providing resources, network support and advocacy to, through, and beyond higher education.

https://studentveterans.org

About Holliday's Helping Hands Foundation

Holliday's Helping Hands Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit that works diligently every day to improve the lives of individuals and families who struggle to create safer, healthier paths toward a brighter future with more opportunities.

Holliday's Helping Hands was founded in 2018, with a 10-person staff and one house in South Los Angeles. That location provided interim housing for families and pregnant women experiencing homelessness. H.H.H. now serves hundreds of homeless individuals and families across 8 facilities in Los Angeles County.

https://hollidayshh.org

About Kenny Lattimore

With a career spanning over two decades, highlighted by his breakthrough single "Never Too Busy" and the wedding staple "For You," Kenny has garnered Grammy and Soul Train Award nominations, Top 10 singles, Top 20 R&B albums and an NAACP Image Award for Best New Artist, while staying sincere about giving his heart and soul to communities through music.

Kenny is a humanitarian who uses his life and platform as a tool to inspire others to pursue excellence and elevate positive conversation about art, culture, family and faith. Lattimore continues to tour globally, showcasing his unique creative journey through stunning and diverse set lists. To keep up with Kenny's music, tours, and merchandise visit his website www.kennylattimore.com, follow him on Instagram, and Twitter @KennyLattimore and Facebook @officialkennylattimore.

Contact Information:

Press Contract:

Purple Rope Ent

Deborah Chavez

deborah@purpleropeent.com

www.purpleropeent.com

Sponsorship Inquiries:

Purple Rope Ent.

Dara Cordova

dara@purpleropeent.com

909-240-3097

www.purpleropeent.com

SOURCE: Holliday's Helping Hands Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/797758/charlie-rocket-ceo-of-dream-machine-among-honorees-of-hollidays-helping-hands-foundation-shining-through-service-gala