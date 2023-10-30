Five Star Holding Facility Receives ISCC PLUS Certification

Extends Polytex Fibers' leadership position in high post-consumer content packages

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Five Star Holding, a leader in sustainable packaging solutions, announced that Polytex Fibers has received the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification at its Houston, TX facility. Polytex is a leader in the development of flexible packaging products that incorporate post-consumer resins and mono-material structures. Five Star's in house post-consumer resin processing, coupled with vertically integrated film and fabric extrusion, allows Polytex to provide industry leading levels of PCR content.

Five Star Family of Companies

ISCC PLUS is a global sustainability certification system that plays a crucial role in creating traceability of recycled materials throughout the supply chain.(1) The certification system ensures that products using recycled materials meet stringent sustainability criteria, bolstering consumer confidence and reducing environmental impact.

Milagro Marroquin, Technical Director, Sustainability stated, "Polytex's ISCC PLUS certification is a key milestone in our journey to advance circular economy. ISCC PLUS certification gives Polytex the ability to support our customer sustainability goals by offering flexible packaging solutions with certified advanced recycling materials."

Polytex offers a full range of material structures that are 100% recyclable. These packages such as pouches for snacks and pet treats and laminated woven sacks for pet food can be collected and recycled within existing recycling infrastructures, including at Fresh Pak, Five Star's recycling operation in Houston, Texas. The ISCC PLUS certification allows Polytex to continue to increase the amount of post-consumer recycled material used within its products and extend the Five Star commitment to creating certified closed loop partnerships with customers.

"Our adoption of the ISCC PLUS certification system is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and responsible sourcing," says Tonya Pullen, VP of Marketing and Sustainability. "By implementing rigorous traceability and sustainability standards, we are proud to offer our customers and partners the assurance they need when it comes to using high levels of recycled materials in their products."

Learn more about Five Star's post-consumer resin closed loop programs at https://www.polytex.com/sustainability and https://freshpakcorp.com/sustainability

(1) https://www.scsglobalservices.com/services/iscc-plus-certification

About the Five Star Family of Companies

Five Star is an integrated group of manufacturing companies focused on sustainable packaging solutions. Five Star is centrally located in Houston, Texas and vertically integrated across multiple facilities that encompass extrusion, printing and converting operations. Five Star provides innovative flexible packaging to Fortune 500 consumer packaged goods companies and large national retailers across the following entities:

StarPak combines leading edge printing and extrusion capabilities to produce technical films, bags, and pouches for CPG and industrial products companies.

Polytex provides innovative laminated woven sacks, quad seal bags, pouches, and structures for various consumer markets, including pet foods and treats.

Superbag is a leading manufacturer and converter of environmentally focused high-PCR retail carry-out bags, e-commerce mailers, and extruded films.

Fresh Pak is a state-of-the-art recycling operation that manufactures extruded products from, and provides processing of, post-consumer (PCR) and industrial recycled resins.

Contact Information

Tonya Pullen

VP Marketing & Sustainability

tpullen@fivestarmanagement.com

346-701-7058

SOURCE: Five Star Holding

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/797780/five-star-holding-facility-receives-iscc-plus-certification